Lenexa unveils renovation plans for Indian Trails Aquatic Center

LENEXA, Kan. —One of the most popular city pools in Lenexa is set to undergo major renovations later this year.

The Lenexa City Council allocated $15 million to support upgrades at the Indian Trails Aquatic Center at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

Upgraded pool amenities will include a lazy river, zero-depth pool entry, water slides, play structures for toddlers and young children, shade areas and renovated family restrooms.







The Indian Trails Aquatic Center will be closed for construction from 2023 through the spring of 2024. Both the Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pools will be open during summer 2023. The city anticipates Indian Trails to be complete ahead of the 2024 pool season.

In addition to the aquatic center renovation, the city intends to upgrade parking and improve sidewalk connections at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Later this year, a new tunnel is expected to be built under 87th St. Parkway to provide safer access between the park and Little Mill Creek Trail.

Indian Trails is scheduled to close for the 2022 season at 6 p.m. on Monday Sept. 5.

