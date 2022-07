No Limit FitnessTuesday, July 26 at 12:00 p.m.950 E. Vista WayRSVP. Get grants of up to $2,000 per employee out on Paid Family Leave. Do you have employees out on California Paid Family Leave? The California Paid Familiy Leave Grant (CPFLG) allows eligible small businesses in California with 1-100 employees with at least one (1) employee utilizing California’s Paid Family Leave program to apply for grants up to $2,000 per employee to offset the increased costs associated with the employee out on leave. Businesses impacted by California’s Paid Family Leave program will have increased costs such as training and upskilling existing staff to cover the duties of the employee on California’s Paid Family Leave; hiring and training additional staff to cover the duties of the employee on California’s Paid Family Leave; and marketing, recruitment, and other reasonably foreseeable training costs. Read More.

VISTA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO