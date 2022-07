INDIANA DUNES, Indiana - An elderly man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes Park on Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man, 72, had gone under water and not come up around 10:30 a.m. A state park lifeguard was notified, and Indiana Conservation Officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police and Porter County EMS responded.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO