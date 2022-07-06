ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills announces $15M for seafood industry

By Zachary Lanning
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – Governor Janet Mills stopped at the mussel farming plant Hollander & de Koning on Wednesday, June 29, to announce the distribution of more than $15 million in grants to local seafood dealers and processors. The money, made up of funds from the Maine Jobs & Recovery...

