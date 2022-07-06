Mills announces $15M for seafood industry

The Maine Department of Agriculture is advising bird owners to avoid exhibitions until the Avian Flu is gone. It's ironic that after the hiatus taken by local fairs due to the COVID pandemic, now a new outbreak is causing organizers to re-evaluate their rules and institute new safety measures, this time due to a virus that's affecting birds around the state. Avian influenza is exactly what it sounds like...a flu virus that affects birds, and can spread to mammals. Hundreds of birds in Maine have been destroyed after becoming infected with the virus already this year, and now officials say it appears it may have spread to some seals on the coast. The instance of avian influenza spreading to humans is very rare.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO