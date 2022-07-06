The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
Barely seven months after New Orleans reelected her, with 65% of the vote, Mayor LaToya Cantrell finds herself in a deep slump. Only 44% of the public approves of her performance. How to regain her mojo? Consult more with the City Council, fix the streets and replace Police Chief Shaun...
Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana State Police (LSP) was stopped for speeding along a dangerous stretch of a Louisiana interstate last month, a state police spokesman confirmed Thursday, July 7. Col. Lamar Davis was driving an unmarked Louisiana State Police vehicle to a meeting in Lake...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people in Louisiana are confirmed to have contracted new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first known cases of these subvariants in the United States. The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans says it had identified three cases...
Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023. Louisiana – High speed internet service provider Brightspeed announced on July 7, 2022, that it will deliver up to 14,000 new fiber passings by the end of 2023 in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed intends to pass an additional 14,000 fibers in the state in the coming years, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish is included in the areas to be serviced.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments. Louisiana – On July 5, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation...
Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
As Texans, we know how to deal with summer heat, but is there some evidence that weather patterns repeat themselves in cycles? Texas A&M Climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon explains what's going on. Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under burn bans.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 1, the “Pink Tax” exemption became effective across the state of Louisiana. [RELATED: ‘Pink Tax’ soon to be eliminated in Shreveport]. This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products. Items like...
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bomb threats are under investigation at multiple college campuses across Louisiana Wednesday. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said after speaking with other agencies, it is investigators’ belief that at least some of the threat calls, if not all, originated from the same number. Kayla Vincent,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For some, comfort food is chicken pot pie, mac and cheese, or pepperoni pizza. But many Louisianians view jambalaya as one of the ultimate comfort foods. The blend of ingredients seems simple enough: rice with chicken and sausage or shrimp and other seafood. But...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced TRACY MORGAN, age 51, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on June 30, 2022, to a total of 46 months in the Bureau of Prisons for two charges, consisting first of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride and second of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over for speeding and not ticketed.
