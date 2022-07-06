ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Highest-earning parishes in Louisiana

By Stacker
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....

theadvocate.com

Riot at Alabama juvenile facility leads state to reject Louisiana's teen offenders

Alabama will no longer house Louisiana's juvenile offenders after a group of Louisiana teens caused a riot at one of that state's correctional facilities, said Louisiana 18th Judicial District Iberville District Attorney Tony Clayton, whose district encompasses Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes. The decision, which was announced...
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
KPLC TV

LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
wbrz.com

Alabama fed up housing Louisiana's juvenile offenders, local law enforcement scrambling to find solution

Louisiana's juvenile jail struggles continued Thursday as some local law enforcement officials were informed Alabama would no longer help them house their young, violent offenders. Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, who oversees prosecutions in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, told WBRZ that officials in Alabama have asked them...
KTBS

New COVID strain discovered in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people in Louisiana are confirmed to have contracted new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first known cases of these subvariants in the United States. The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans says it had identified three cases...
Calcasieu Parish News

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023

Southwest Louisiana to get New High Speed Internet Service Provider in 2023. Louisiana – High speed internet service provider Brightspeed announced on July 7, 2022, that it will deliver up to 14,000 new fiber passings by the end of 2023 in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed intends to pass an additional 14,000 fibers in the state in the coming years, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish is included in the areas to be serviced.
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
KSLA

Derrick Henderson running for district G

As Texans, we know how to deal with summer heat, but is there some evidence that weather patterns repeat themselves in cycles? Texas A&M Climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon explains what’s going on. Burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under...
KSLA

Shreveport nonprofit speaks on impact of ‘Pink Tax’ exemption

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of Friday, July 1, the “Pink Tax” exemption became effective across the state of Louisiana. [RELATED: ‘Pink Tax’ soon to be eliminated in Shreveport]. This means sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products. Items like...
KSLA

Sheriff: Bomb threats at La. college campuses originated from same number

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bomb threats are under investigation at multiple college campuses across Louisiana Wednesday. Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said after speaking with other agencies, it is investigators’ belief that at least some of the threat calls, if not all, originated from the same number. Kayla Vincent,...
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
wbrz.com

A dozen boaters arrested in DWI crackdown across Louisiana over holiday weekend

At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
L'Observateur

Laplace woman sentenced for drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, LA – United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced TRACY MORGAN, age 51, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on June 30, 2022, to a total of 46 months in the Bureau of Prisons for two charges, consisting first of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride and second of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
