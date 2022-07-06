Hometown Hero: 5K Hero Run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual 5K Hero Run hosted by the Swatara Township Police Department is back for its ninth year this November. The run takes participants through the Harrisburg Mall and TecPort business area and along Paxton Street.

The Hero Run supports the Swatara Township Police Department’s K9 unit, Cops for K.O.P.S., the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the Keystone Wounded Warriors.

There are cash prizes for the first, second, and third fastest overall times for men and women in all age groups, and medals for the three fastest men and women in the individual age groups. There is also a 100-yard HERO DASH for kids under 9 years old, and all kids get a goodie bag for participating.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The event also includes photo booths, face painting, light refreshments, and meet and greets with members of the K9 unit.

Runners are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite heroes.

The race is on Nov. 6. Runners can register here , and volunteers can sign up here . Those interested in being a sponsor can find the sponsorship form here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.