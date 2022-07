Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO