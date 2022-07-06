ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After 25 years of serving Gulfport, seafood restaurant Backfin Blue Cafe closes

By Kyla Fields
Cover picture for the articleGulfport is the small-but-mighty culinary workhorse of Pinellas County, with newer restaurants like Golden Dinosaurs and Sea Dog Cantina bringing new folks to the waterfront town. But this past week, Gulfport lost one of its longest-running seafood eateries—The Backfin Blue Cafe, located adjacent to Stella’s and Gulfport Brewery +...

Julie H
2d ago

So sorry to see this happen. Food costs are insane for restaurants, piling on the years of challenges they've faced with covid. Best wishes to them.

