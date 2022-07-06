Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent
Jake Paul is lining up Hasim Rahman Jr as his next opponent, which is no surprise, with him having been stopped last time out. Paul was supposed to be fighting Tommy Fury on his August 6th card, just as he was supposed to be back in December. Both times the Briton pulled out.
JAKE PAUL has revealed he's willing to fight Tommy Fury in the UK - but only after he graces the ring at Madison Square Garden. The pair's MSG melee fell through for a second time earlier this week when Fury failed to make Paul's deadline to guarantee he'd be granted entry to the USA.
It’s been almost ten whole years since they fought. Yet Floyd Mayweather, who handily bested Canelo Alvarez when the two men met in a 2013 mega fight, has taken the time out to defend his former foe against a statement made by rising star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, who has worked with Canelo, publicly stated he thinks Canelo will lose to Gennady Golovkin when they meet in the fall. “You see,” Mayweather says in a FightHype video “Ryan Garcia, first he’s praising Canelo. Right? He wanna learn from Canelo. You’re in Canelo’s training camp. Now it’s all hate. Oh I don’t like him. I don’t like this. I don’t like him.”
NEW YORK–Canelo Alvarez is all too aware that his desire to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin may come at a great cost. At a press conference in Manhattan to announce his third fight with the Kazakh puncher, the Mexican superstar and current 168-pound undisputed champion said he is willing to put his health on the line in order to achieve the sort of finality their rivalry has thus far lacked. Their highly anticipated trilogy bout will take place at 168 on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn says Derek Chisora can transmute a victory on Saturday night against Kubrat Pulev into a “big fight” later this year. The Matchroom guru Hearn isn’t saying what type of opponent would translate into a “big fight” for the entertainer-style heavyweight Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs). Still, it’s not unreasonable to assume it could be one of these top fighters:
Jake Paul will enter the boxing ring with Hasim Rahman Jr. next month at Madison Square Garden, the YouTube star told ESPN on Thursday. Paul’s previously planned opponent for Aug. 6 in New York was Tommy Fury, but that fight fell through after the latter was barred entry into the United States.
Showtime Sports and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) officially announced that Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will step up his level of competition when he faces Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former two-time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, on Saturday, August 6 live on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Madison Square Garden in New York City in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight rounds. Tickets will go on sale July 12 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at www.msg.com.
From a long-awaited trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin for all the marbles at 168 pounds, to a heavyweight rematch between unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, the second half of the year already has multiple must-see fights lined up. While these are two of the best fights to be made in boxing, there are other matchups with great significance -- for their divisions and for the fighters themselves.
By Robert Segal: Trainer Joel Diaz says Canelo Alvarez chose to swerve the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to face Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy on September 17h because it’s an “easier fight” for him. That’s all there is to it. Diaz remarks that the 40-year-old Golovkin...
David Haye believes that Anthony Joshua still has the capabilities become the top heavyweight in the sport. The retired fighter gives Joshua a good shot to come out victorious in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20. “He believes he has the capabilities to be...
On this day in 2011, former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 32.Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and was one of Britain’s most popular fighters of all time, as well as one of the biggest names in world boxing.Known as ‘The Hitman’, his explosive, unrelenting style had ensured sell-out crowds for all his major fights, while he had been beaten only twice in 47 contests.When announcing his decision to hang up his gloves, Hatton said: “It’s a very sad day for me. I know it’s the right decision though.“I’ve...
