The latest data from Apartment List shows prices are up as much as 20 percent year over year. If last year's housing market was bonkers, then this year might best be described as slightly less bonkers. According to the latest Apartment List data, rents grew more slowly over the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period—up 5.4 percent nationwide versus 8.8 percent in 2021. But by pre-pandemic standards, that growth is still pretty darn impressive. Herein the nine most expensive cities in the greater Seattle area to rent an apartment in June 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO