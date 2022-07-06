Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

It’s been almost ten whole years since they fought. Yet Floyd Mayweather, who handily bested Canelo Alvarez when the two men met in a 2013 mega fight, has taken the time out to defend his former foe against a statement made by rising star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, who has worked with Canelo, publicly stated he thinks Canelo will lose to Gennady Golovkin when they meet in the fall. “You see,” Mayweather says in a FightHype video “Ryan Garcia, first he’s praising Canelo. Right? He wanna learn from Canelo. You’re in Canelo’s training camp. Now it’s all hate. Oh I don’t like him. I don’t like this. I don’t like him.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO