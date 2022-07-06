ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Get empowered at the annual Exceptional Woman Business Conference

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Exceptional Woman Tour, scheduled for next month,...

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVES REDEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR AVENUE EAST COBB

North American Properties secures new tenants as part of ongoing repositioning strategy. During the Cobb County Board of Commissioners hearing held on June 21, North American Properties (NAP) gained unanimous and unopposed approval to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb (AEC). The developer will now begin the permitting process and aims to host a community-wide groundbreaking celebration later this fall.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
New York Butcher Shoppe coming to The Avenue East Cobb

The space that’s been open next to the J. Jill store at The Avenue East Cobb will be occupied this fall by New York Butcher Shoppe. North American Properties announced Thursday that the South Carolina-based chain will open its third metro Atlanta location in November. NAP also said Warby...
COBB, GA
North American Properties to begin redevelopment of Marietta shopping center

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has granted unanimous approval to North American Properties to move forward with its redevelopment of Avenue East Cobb, the Marietta, Ga., lifestyle center it acquired a year ago. Opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly outdoor centers in the nation, the 30-acre...
MARIETTA, GA
Economy
Burgers with Buck visits Buckhead's OK Cafe

Thirty-five years ago today, the OK Cafe opened its doors in Buckhead. The true Southern restaurant has been serving food that hearkens back to those Sunday dinners with grandma ever since, but grandma never made a burger quite like this.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia home price growth exceeds 20% in May, deceleration on the horizon

Steeper mortgage rates and priced-out buyers paved the way to a slightly cooler housing market in Atlanta and other major cities this spring, hinting that the booming post-pandemic seller’s market may have an expiration date. Although the market appears to be shifting slightly in favor of buyers, aspiring U.S....
ATLANTA, GA
This Is Georgia's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
ATLANTA, GA
Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
ATLANTA, GA
BOC considers finance contract with former Atlanta CFO David Corbin

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed six-month, $87,000 contract with a company owned by former Warner Robins city administrator David Corbin, who resigned in February after being suspended for signing a payroll company contract without council approval. Corbin’s company, Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC,...
ATLANTA, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Jamaicans opening cultural center in Atlanta

Plans have been announced to establish a Jamaican cultural center and museum in Atlanta. The goal is to compile a history that highlights the country’s genesis from the Tainos through to the Spanish and English invasions, to rebellions, slave uprisings, and the Maroons, said Jamaican government public policy administrator Dr. Apollone Reid.
ATLANTA, GA
Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
Two metro Atlanta siblings die during vacation in Florida

A vacation ends in disaster for an Atlanta family. A young sister and brother drowned at a popular lake in Southwest Florida. It happened on Monday just south of Fort Myers. The girl was just 13 years old. Her little brother, only seven.
ATLANTA, GA

