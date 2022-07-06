ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise election: City Council candidates talk growth, spending and affordable housing

By Taylor Seely, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Surprise City Council will see one new member in the Aug. 2 election, although two of the three council races are uncontested.

District 1 incumbent Roland Winters was knocked off the ballot for not collecting enough valid signatures, leaving the race wide open for candidates Lewis Guyn, Nick Haney and Raymond Grim.

In the two other districts on the ballot, District 5 Councilmember Jack Hastings and District 6 Councilmember Chris Judd, are unopposed.

Not sure which district you live in? Click here to type in your address and find out , or click here for a map .

Early ballots will be mailed out July 6. Those who choose to vote by mail are advised to mail their ballot by July 26 or drop it off at a ballot drop-off location or voting location by 7 p.m.  Aug. 2. Search the Maricopa County Elections Department website to find a location near you.

The Arizona Republic asked candidates to answer four questions on issues in Surprise. Here's how they responded.

District 1 candidates

What are Surprise’s biggest challenges right now, and what are you doing or what will you do to resolve them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duRE7_0gWSrdtR00

Guyn: "Rapid growth presents challenges as we have not been able to get roadways and stores in growth areas installed fast enough, and rapid growth is now encroaching on our rural areas impacting those residents.

"At this time the developers of a property are responsible for the development of the roadway adjacent to the development which then leads to roads not being full width. I will work on solutions that will look beyond a given development to get the road system completed to/from that development as the development completes.

"Our rural residents want to be buffered from higher density developments by providing either open space, or more likely, lower density developments next to them. I will work to see what can be accomplished on resolving this issue as projects are currently active."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e737n_0gWSrdtR00

Haney: "I believe there are several challenges facing our city and specifically District 1 — most of which surround the notion of keeping up with rapid growth. As I have knocked on hundreds of doors and sat in countless living rooms, the same issues come up time and again: safety, congestion, and lack of infrastructure.

"With the rapid development our city is experiencing, it is clear we need smart growth — ensuring that our infrastructure is able to keep up with the growing demand. We must enact proactive policies rather than reactive ones to ensure that the development we are experiencing does not outpace our city's ability to provide the critical services our residents rely on.

"As a firefighter paramedic, I am no stranger to working with a diverse group of individuals to solve complex problems. I will bring that same problem-solving ability to city hall."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeEcr_0gWSrdtR00

Grim: "The city is approving hundreds of homes while the roads … are not updated to accommodate growth fast enough. For example, heading northwest on Grand Avenue towards 163rd gets backed up. … Leaving the community in the morning on 163rd Avenue, you sit through 2-3 lights to get onto Grand. … This is a recipe for accidents. …

"The solution is to work with county, state and federal representatives to get funding to expand Grand to three lanes northwest of Loop 303, find another exit across the train tracks unto Grand, get another 303 on/off ramp at Litchfield, rework the Grand & 303 on/off ramps, and get a better intersection … coming out of North Copper Canyon.

"… As chairperson of the Government Affairs Committee for the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce, I’ve built those relationships. … The elected officials know who I am. I will be relentless at advocating for funding."

What is your philosophy on how the city should manage its finances, specifically in regards to taxes and funding for quality of life programs like arts, human services, special events and community services?

Guyn: "Any city must manage their finances through a balanced budget process, and a multi-year capital improvement budget process, which Surprise currently does. Property taxes do not entirely fund the city services, but do provide a foundation. In Surprise, we fund our growth through raising property values versus raising the tax rate.

"Sales taxes, various fees, and grants make up the remainder of the funding to provide community services which include police, fire and paramedic services. Fees collected for solid waste disposal, waste and storm water, etc., fund those community services.

"Special events are generally funded through a transient tax system from city hotels and lodging, while art projects are funded as part of project costs and grants. I think that this is a fair system that should be maintained. I am currently opposed to raise the tax rates, and would prefer that natural growth accommodate community service needs."

Haney: "Many members of our community are retired and live on a fixed income — my grandparents included. Inflation is out of control and everything from gas prices to the costs of everyday items have skyrocketed. I’ve talked to several families who are struggling to make ends meet while raising a family in the city we both love. As your councilmember, I’m firmly committed to fiscal responsibility and being a good steward of taxpayer money.

"First and foremost, our priority should be keeping up with growth starting with public safety and roadways. As we start to address that priority, we can focus on the other programs such as arts, parks and community services that improve our quality of life.

"We must think outside the box — such as aggressively pursuing alternative sources of funding such as grants and working to create partnerships with the private sector to secure investments in our community."

Grim: "One of the biggest concerns with citizens I’ve talked to is the cost of fuel and record-breaking inflation. Now is not the time to continue to choke their budgets with any kind of tax increase. I will push to keep the current rate on sales and property taxes.

"The city has a provision that new city projects have funding built in for artwork. … This is a great program. … Seth Dyson, director of the Human Service & Community Vitality Department, has brought great programs for residents. We have a senior community center and services for those in need. … I would make sure to listen to his expertise. …

"As a member of Surprise’s Parks and Recreation Commission, we oversaw major events like Fourth of July and Spring Egg-stravaganza. … I love going to these events and seeing smiles on the faces of kids and parents."

In your ideal scenario, what does Surprise look like in 5-10 years, in terms of quality of life and amenities, and how do you make that happen?

Guyn: "Surprise will provide a vibrant, excellent quality of life and have plenty of amenities. Amenities will be added throughout Surprise, particularly in this council district. For example, but not limited to, shopping and services will be more convenient, we will resolve many of our current traffic issues through improved traffic flow and controls, added parks, aquatic and golf facilities, fields like pickle-ball, tennis, baseball, and golf etc. will be available.

"More community events like concerts and other entertainment will be available.

"Surprise will have enough water sources and reserves secured to provide for the cities population well into the future. Police, fire and paramedic services will maintain or improve response times.

"I am not sugar coating our significant issues. I’ve worked throughout my career to successfully resolve significant issues, and am confident that we can also resolve the issues that this rapid growth presents."

Haney : "I have lived in Surprise for over 20 years. It is a place that many members of my family … call home. It is the city I was raised in and … (came) back to. … I want my future family to experience a city that is even better than the one I was raised in.

"(We need) a councilmember (with) vision for the future and … fresh perspective. …

"Surprise is competing regionally for jobs, entertainment and economic development. We can’t … wait for it to come to us. In my job, we … quickly assess … and get to work — sometimes we even must run into burning buildings. I will bring that fearlessness … so that a decade from now, our city is more than a bedroom community where most people commute outside our town limits to work. … We can be a place where people of all ages … live, work and play."

Grim: "Surprise will become a destination city for the Valley. We have a state-of-the-art spring training facility that (hosts) spring training (and) multiple out of town baseball tournaments. We have a city center area that is still a blank canvas. I would love to work with the developers of city center to create a unique river walk (to) attract dining and entertainment. … I would like to see … an incubator for restaurant entrepreneurs. Set it up like a food court (with) low-cost short-term rent … we could have a small stage area for local bands and artists …

"We could attract a few tech companies to make Surprise their headquarters. …

"We need to work with the county and developers to secure property for parks (and multiple sports and recreation complexes). … I would work … in northwest District 1  (connecting trails) to Maricopa trail for hiking, biking, and horses."

What will you do to ensure affordable housing is available so that young families in Surprise may continue to live in the area?

Guyn: "I grew up in a 900-square-foot, two bedroom, one bath 'affordable housing' apartment with four other family members. I vividly remember how Mom and Dad struggled every month to pay the rent and to provide for the family. To be clear, affordable housing to me does not mean substandard, low quality or unsafe housing, and fundamental economics are at work which makes this a difficult issue to address.

"I join Surprise in keeping our quality of life at a high standard in Surprise, and agree that we need to have suitable housing for young families and is 'affordable.' There are ways of financing projects that will provide for 'affordable housing' while providing quality living space in a way that will protect the value of the property and neighborhood. I will explore these financing opportunities so that 'affordable housing' can be an integral part of the housing mix."

Haney: "My wife and I just purchased our first home in Surprise, and I can tell you firsthand that rising prices and limited availability is certainly making it difficult for young families to afford housing. It is also something that I hear often when talking to my fellow first responders as well as teachers, healthcare professionals, and many of the airmen from Luke Air Force Base.

"I know that the Mayor (Skip Hall) and Councilmember (Ken) Remley have taken the lead on affordable housing in Surprise, and I agree like they do — we are certainly behind.

"At the same time, we should be thoughtful about where these developments are located and what is being offered. We cannot afford to rush and allow developers to dictate the solutions to this problem. We must ensure that they meet certain standards of quality, fit well into the community, and will age well over time."

Grim: "I moved to Surprise with my young family in 1995 because you can get more house for the dollar than anywhere else on the west side. It was that way for a long time, but not so much anymore. The (Valley) housing market … is about 20,000 units behind demand and growing daily …

"We have apartment complexes being developed, single structure rental units, small single-family homes, larger single-family homes, and then high-end homes like the Toll Brothers development. This is great for a diverse tax base and diverse population. There … are starter homes to high end homes and everything in between.

"The only way to ensure affordable housing is to create opportunities for the market to correct itself. The key is for the developers to try and keep up with demand. But we still must have reasonable growth, so we don’t overload our roads, infrastructure, fire and police."

Uncontested District 5 and 6 incumbents

What are Surprise’s biggest challenges right now, and what are you doing or what will you do to resolve them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtF0l_0gWSrdtR00

Hastings: "Managing growth is Surprise's biggest challenge. We have to make sure we are keeping up on the infrastructure side of things. It's our job to make sure we are staying on top of public safety, roads, jobs and entertainment.

"Residents want a safe place to live and work and we are in the middle of planning for a new police substation as well as a new fire station.

"Roads are another concern as we continue to add housing. Our City Council has many roads we are prioritizing over the next few years including Cactus Road and 163rd Avenue.

"We also want Surprise to be a place to work and play so we need to create jobs and entertainment. Surprise added 875 jobs in fiscal year 2021 and broke ground on the Village at Prasada shopping mall along Loop 303 which will bring some much needed shopping and entertainment in our city."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zo9Dm_0gWSrdtR00

Judd: "Our top challenges include protecting our water supply, completing roads, bringing housing costs down, adding more recreation options, keeping up with public safety needs and financially preparing for the next economic downturn. Water is one of the biggest issues on our minds right now due to the ongoing drought. Surprise gets its water from ground wells. …

"Roads are expensive to build, so it is important that we continue making development pay for itself by requiring developers to build the roads adjacent to the property. … Our top road priorities in Surprise are Grand Avenue north of Loop 303, 163rd Avenue, Cactus Road and Cotton Lane.

"These roads need to be completed without waiting for development. However, we need money to build them. A bond can be a good tool to get a road financed, but the bond process is slow and these roads need to be built out as soon as possible."

What is your philosophy on how the city should manage its finances, specifically in regards to taxes and funding for quality-of-life programs like arts, human services, special events and community services?

Hastings: "As a fiscal conservative I believe managing our finances is one of the most important things we do as a city. Taxes should remain low and services should remain high. Since I have been in office, I have helped pass two balanced budgets without raising the property tax rate. We are also the only West Valley city to not have a tax on groceries.

"In terms of what we offer the public, we have a community center that provides a 'one stop shop' to residents who are in need of services and we offer quality events including our Christmas celebration, the Fourth of July Pool Party and the White Tanks Music Festival, which will be taking place this fall."

Judd: "Surprise residents enjoy one of the lowest tax burdens in the Valley. I believe that we should do everything we can to keep taxes low. Our primary source of revenue is sales tax. The best way to increase revenue is not by raising taxes, but by attracting more retail businesses to Surprise that collect sales tax.

"Our tax revenues have been growing faster than our population has been growing. This is because we continue to attract many retail businesses to Surprise. …

"It is important that we prioritize how we spend taxpayer dollars on services to get maximum value on each dollar spent. Public Safety accounts for around 50% of our general fund and the service provided by police and fire medical is critical to the quality of life in our community."

In your ideal scenario, what does Surprise look like in 5-10 years, in terms of quality of life and amenities, and how do you make that happen?

Hastings: "In 5-10 years, my goal is to put Surprise on the map. This means building out our city center for our residents and keeping up with growth with more police stations, fire stations, roads, jobs, parks and pools.

"We can make this happen by continuing to manage money wisely and hiring the right city leadership personnel to take us through the decade. I'm so blessed to be a part of a team that is so focused on the residents in our city. They are constantly looking for ways to get public input and improve on what they are doing. I think as long as we focus on the residents we will be heading in the right direction."

Judd: "Most growth will be in north Surprise, but some of it will be infill. …  The BNSF (Railway) facility will be open and beginning to fill up. City Center will be less than half built out, but it will have around 10,000 residents living there and businesses will be thriving on the built-in customer base. We will have a new police substation north of Loop 303 and at least two new fire stations built.

"Ideally, we will have a new regional park open along McMicken Dam. … As development pushes north of the White Tank Mountains, we will be working with developers to find smart ways to establish wildlife corridors so animals are able to move freely in and out of the White Tank Mountains. …

"Loop 303 will have an interchange at Litchfield Road going north to help with the access problems. … We will continue petitioning the feds and the state for funding to get it done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsaSM_0gWSrdtR00

What will you do to ensure affordable housing is available so that young families in Surprise may continue to live in the area?

Hastings: "My wife and I are both teachers in our late 20s and we still haven't bought our first home. We have seen first hand how expensive costs are.

"We are in the middle of a housing shortage, which is part of the reason why we are seeing high rents and purchase prices for homes. One of the ways we can drive down the costs is to create more supply to make sure we are staying ahead of the demand. More supply means a more competitive market for buyers.

"We can also work on diversifying the types of housing we are bringing to the city."

Judd: "The way to lower prices when demand is much higher than the supply is to either reduce demand or increase supply. We can do our part to increase supply if we enable developers to get their plans through the city planning process as quickly as possible (while ensuring) we are protecting the health and safety of our current and future residents.

"It is important that the City Council remains flexible to allow developers to offer market driven solutions … (including) homes that our young adults can afford. … I have seen developers come in with plans to build smaller and smaller lots. I am not a fan of the small lots, but if I had to choose between living on a small lot or not buying at all, I would take the small lot. Allowing developers to build smaller homes on smaller lots is one way to make home purchases more affordable."

Reach reporter Taylor Seely  at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or 480-476-6116. Follow her on Twitter @taylorseely95 or Instagram @taylor.azc .

If this story mattered to you, please support our work.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise election: City Council candidates talk growth, spending and affordable housing

phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Sunset Point rest area will close to most travelers during renovation

Arizona transportation officials are planning a near total shutdown of a popular rest area on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. Sunset Point will only be open for commercial trucks during a monthslong renovation that starts July 11. The Arizona Department of Transportation is spending $7.5 million to renovate Sunset Point...
PHOENIX, AZ
