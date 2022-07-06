UNF President-Elect Moez Limayem confirmed by state board for potential 5-year term

The University of North Florida has officially lined up its next president.

Thursday the Florida Board of Governors approved Moez Limayem, a former University of South Florida business college dean, as the school's seventh president.

The confirmation ended a 10-month nationwide search and selection process to replace the school's last president, David Szymanski, who left after three years to lead UNF MedNexus, a university-based medical and health care program.

Limayem's contract details — which are still subject to negotiation — reveal a proposed $500,000 starting salary, subject to annual increases based on performance as well as a bonus up to $100,000. That salary is $95,000 higher than Szymanski's base salary from 2018, records show. Limayem may also receive a car allowance, housing allowance and relocation stipend pending contract approval.

The proposed contract is for a five-year term that can then be renewed if Limayem seeks reappointment.

The Times-Union requested comment from Limayem, but the university communications team declined, citing coordinating schedules leading up to the start of the new president's term.

“I am honored to join the University of North Florida and eager to listen, learn and work with all members of the community to grow opportunities to help students succeed,” he previously said in a UNF news release. “UNF is a top provider of talent in Florida, and I am committed to building on the university’s many strengths to effectively serve the region and state.”

Of the school's four finalists for the position, Limayem was praised as the standout for his fundraising experience, leadership and relatability.

"The success that he showed at USF, I think, will translate very well here," said UNF trustee Nik Patel during the Board of Trustees' initial confirmation last month.

Limayem is expected to take office on Aug. 1 when he will replace interim President Pamela Chally, a former provost and vice president of academic affairs.

