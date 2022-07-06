Franchot visits Dundalk in continued push for gas tax relief

The gas tax holiday issue has been a highly controversial topic of discussion among state political leaders, particularly over the last few months as Americans have witnessed an unprecedented rise fuel prices.

As the country experiences its largest inflation surge in more than four decades, a number of political figures have called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide desperately needed relief at the pump, especially for working-class residents in the state.

Comptroller Peter Franchot has been among the leading voices in the statewide push for gas tax relief. He has taken numerous actions to have Maryland’s largest-ever annual gas tax increase suspended, from calling on the General Assembly to hold a special legislative session, to requesting Gov. Larry Hogan to issue a State of Energy Emergency, to calling on the state legislature to enact a four-month gas tax holiday, which he said would provide immediate relief for Maryland drivers.

As of July 5, the national average cost for gasoline is $4.80 per gallon, and in Maryland the average cost is $4.73, according to AAA. In Baltimore County, gas costs $4.68 per gallon on average. Effective midnight on July 1, the state’s gas tax — adjusted annually based on the consumer price index — increased from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents per gallon.

Franchot set some time aside from a busy schedule to visit Dundalk on June 30 to continue his efforts for gas tax relief. He was joined by several local small business owners for brief press conference at High’s gas station and convenience store at 6801 Broening Rd.

“This is something highly unfortunate that’s going to happen this evening at midnight,” said Franchot, also a Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

“Here we are in zip code 21222, one of the most famous zip codes in Maryland. In Dundalk, one of the greatest communities; a community I’ve been to over and over again, but only about a $50,000 a year median household income. People at that income are tremendously affected by any small amounts of inflation – 33 percent more affected than folks like me and others who have income and savings that we can ride through to [survive] inflationary pressures.

“Gas prices have gone up 50 percent. Food prices have gone up 30 percent. Medicine has gone up. Rent’s gone up. And I know it’s hard to believe, but there’s some people around the state right now in Maryland who are trying to decide between a gallon of gasoline they want to buy at inflated prices or a gallon of milk for their kids, or some medicine, or maybe part of their rent.”

In total, there were six business owners at the press conference who addressed the impact high gas prices have on their customers, siding with Franchot’s urgent call on federal and state lawmakers to help ease the burden at the pump.

The business owners who joined Franchot, most of whom are based in Eastern Baltimore County, were as follows: “D” Edward Vogel of Bengies Drive-In Theatre in Middle River; Wayne Sullivan of Sullivan’s Garage Towing Co. in Essex; Shawn Casserly of Belfast Valley Contractors, Inc. in Dundalk; Chad Decker of Warthen Fuel Company in Baltimore; Bill Paulshock of Bill’s Seafood Company in Perry Hall; and David Adodo of Dave’s Seafood, Meat and Poultry in West Baltimore.

“A federal gas tax holiday and state gas tax holiday would be a total of 61 cents per gallon, and that would put the state in a really strong position as we deal with the possibility of a real severe recession coming on,” Franchot said.

“The antidote to turning down the thermostat at the national level is to turn the thermostat in Maryland up a little bit. That’s why this gas tax holiday is so important.”

After being advised by Hogan to do everything in his power to halt or minimize the impact of the accelerating gas taxes, Franchot, after perusing Maryland tax laws, concluded that the state comptroller has no authority to halt or pause the automatic gas tax increase in addition to any other tax rates.

State legislative leaders have asserted that eliminating the tax hike would cost the state a reported $200 million in funding for roads and bridges, and said the a gas-tax holiday will have long-term consequences. In response, Franchot pointed to the $7.5 billion state budget surplus as a way the state could compensate for lost revenue from another gas tax holiday.

A gas tax pause would be far more beneficial to Marylanders than detrimental, Franchot said as he continues to pressure state leaders to suspend the state gas tax for 90 days.

“The cost of fuel, the cost of taxes and everything that’s been going on for the past two years,” said Sullivan of what brought him to the press conference.

“I hate to say it but the crime rate is going up, the cost of fuel is going up, the cost of living is going up. Everything is going up but there’s no relief in sight, and I don’t think the state is being ran the way it’s supposed to be ran and we need better leadership in there.”