Williamston, MI

Cyclists pedal into Michigan during cross-country bike ride: Why they're doing it

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Cyclists from across the country pedaled their way into Michigan on Tuesday after an 80-mile ride from Williamston, near Lansing, as part of a nationwide trek.

The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure Seaside to Sebago bike trail kicked off in Seaside, Oregon. The 15 cyclists are traveling a total of 3,900 miles to Sebago, Maine, on a 10-week bicycle adventure.

The cross-country trek is aimed at raising awareness of the need for affordable housing in the U.S. Funds go to the Fuller Center for Housing to support its mission of “partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries,” according to a news release for the center.

Cyclists do not travel at night, they take rest stops at different churches. Today's stop was at Milan Free Methodist Church in Milan, Michigan.

Typical riders are between the ages of 60 and 70 and are also retired.

Renee McCullough, 66, of Damascus, Maryland, has done the biking experience seven times now. Biking up hills was not easy but eventually, she gained the courage to do it.

"My first one I believe was in 2015 and that was the first week from Atlantic City to Pittsburgh," McCullough said. "I had not done any ride that long before. There were some major climbs like the first 4 and 5 miles and I thought that was something I could not do. But God willing, I did it."

McCullough has been to Detroit before but seeing the beauty of Michigan during her voyage was rewarding.

"This is an incredible state and there's incredible beauty," McCullough said. "I'm really grateful that I made it a point to make sure that I was going through this state because I had plans to do it a little bit differently."

McCullough wasn't the only biker in high spirits.

The next stop for the cyclists is Aurora, Ohio.

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football lands 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring over Missouri, Nebraska

Some late recruiting fireworks just went off for Michigan football. Amir Herring, a four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield in the class of 2023, committed to the Wolverines over Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Michigan and the No. 13 overall interior offensive lineman nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing restaurant owners struggling amid economic woes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’ve all been trying to get back to the so-so norm,” said Matt Gillett, co-owner of Saddleback BBQ. Restaurant owners are trying to get back on their feet, but one of the owners of Saddleback BBQ saidit’s hard to see other local restaurants closing. “It saddens me. Some of these restaurants […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

