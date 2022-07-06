ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Orrville spray ground, new light poles, batting cages among projects completed in 2022

By Shams Mustafa
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HX85A_0gWSrVmV00

Orrville City Council

Tuesday, July 5 meeting

KEY ACTION Councilman CJ Handwerk reported on the list of projects done in 2022.

DISCUSSION Projects completed this year include:

  • Restroom at lower Orr Park opened on June 25.
  • Three new batting cages opened on June 27; the city completed the concrete while the netting, poles, and turf were all donated.
  • The spray ground project opened on July 1, children and families can enjoy it for free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New boutique in Millersburg:'I want every woman to come in here and find something that they will love'

OTHER ACTION

  • Approved third reading of the budget for the calendar year 2023.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • The parks and recreation committee will host a skateboard park fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Ella Street by the pickleball courts. The event is open to the public and will include giveaways, prizes and food. In addition, special guests like pro-skater Dough Brown, pro BMX rider Brant Moore, and Orrville’s Ben Lorson will be there to discuss possible layouts for the park and demonstrate lessons and tricks for beginners.
  • The Three Baers Rock band will perform classic rock and original music at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rehm Gazebo in lower Orr Park. The concert may be moved indoors to the Orrville High School auditorium if the weather is inclement.

UP NEXT Meets at 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

Section of SR 21 to Close until Early August

Mary Alice Reporting – Motorists utilizing State Route 21 to get to or from Navarre will have to take a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 noted that beginning Monday, July 4th, the route will be barred between Hensel Street and Goodrich Street. The reason behind this...
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Medina County Career Center Auction, and misc.

To liquidate surplus equipment, we will sell by absolute auction located at the Medina County Career Center – 1101 W. Liberty St. (Rt. 18) Medina, OH (2 miles West of Public Square). See full list & pictures at www.rdfarnsworth.com. Kubota/Bus/Van: Kubota RTV900 4×4 diesel utility vehicle w/hyd. Dump, front...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Orrville, OH
City
Millersburg, OH
ashlandsource.com

City of Ashland sells 19 parcels in Pump House District to developer for $400,000

ASHLAND — Downtown Ashland’s Pump House District could start looking more like a construction zone in the coming months. Ashland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to a purchase agreement between the city and a developer who hopes to build apartments and other mixed-use structures in the area directly north of Main Street.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Light Poles#Cages#Classic Rock#Urban Construction#Orrville City Council
richlandsource.com

Land bank seeks bid for Linden Pool demolition

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County land bank voted Wednesday to begin soliciting bids for the demolition of the former Linden Pool in Mansfield and two structures at 22 and 28 Summit Street in Shelby. The land bank applied for funding from the Ohio Department of Development’s Building Demolition and Site...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers. The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77 in Canton say they will miss them all when they close for good on July 17. Co-owner Bob Wise tells WHBC News that some customers come in nearly...
CANTON, OH
Darlene L. Jones

City of Cleveland on July 3rd: Updates from City of Cleveland, RTA and Cleveland Water Pollution Control

City Hall will be closed tomorrow, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.City of Cleveland. Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC) Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid restaurant closes after 21 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina will not cull deer through lethal means

MEDINA, Ohio -- The large deer population in the city and how to control it has long been a topic of discussion in Medina. As it stands now, culling will not be a part of that population control. Last week, City Council’s Special Legislation Committee passed an ordinance on to...
whbc.com

Signs of Danger Citizens Can Look For At A Public Event

Jordan Miller is joined by Stark County Sheriff George Maier. After the events taking place in Illinois this past weekend, many are on high alert in large public gatherings. Sheriff Maier walks Jordan through how to notice some basic signs something may be wrong. Tune in every Thursday at 10:30 to hear the latest in Stark County law enforcement and public safety from Sheriff Maier.
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy