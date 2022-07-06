Report: Christian Eriksen May Miss Manchester United's Thailand Leg Of Pre-season Tour

Christian Eriksen may miss the Thailand leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour, according to a report

United have agreed a deal in principle with the Danish playmaker that will see him play for the Red Devils after his recent stint with Brentford in the Premier League.

Now he needs to undergo medical tests and pass in it given his medical condition, after which only the move can successfully go through.

It was widely expected that the deal will be wrapped up in time for the former Tottenham man to travel with the United squad to Bangkok on July 8, but if a recent report is to be believed, that may not be the case.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone , he may miss the Thailand leg of United's pre-season tour.

As per the report, a medical is yet to be arranged for the 30-year-old, and there are some parts of the deal which still need to be done before Eriksen can officially be a Red Devil.

And hence, due to this delay in proceedings, he may not travel with the rest of the squad who will leave for Thailand on Friday, 8th of July.

The report further adds that the former Ajax and Inter Milan midfielder is more likely to join United's pre-season tour at Melbourne, where they play A-League side Melbourne Victory on 15 July before taking on Crystal Palace.

