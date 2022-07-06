ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Christian Eriksen May Miss Manchester United's Thailand Leg Of Pre-season Tour

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOq6N_0gWSrS8K00

Christian Eriksen may miss the Thailand leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour, according to a report

Christian Eriksen may miss the Thailand leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour, according to a report.

United have agreed a deal in principle with the Danish playmaker that will see him play for the Red Devils after his recent stint with Brentford in the Premier League.

Now he needs to undergo medical tests and pass in it given his medical condition, after which only the move can successfully go through.

It was widely expected that the deal will be wrapped up in time for the former Tottenham man to travel with the United squad to Bangkok on July 8, but if a recent report is to be believed, that may not be the case.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone , he may miss the Thailand leg of United's pre-season tour.

As per the report, a medical is yet to be arranged for the 30-year-old, and there are some parts of the deal which still need to be done before Eriksen can officially be a Red Devil.

And hence, due to this delay in proceedings, he may not travel with the rest of the squad who will leave for Thailand on Friday, 8th of July.

The report further adds that the former Ajax and Inter Milan midfielder is more likely to join United's pre-season tour at Melbourne, where they play A-League side Melbourne Victory on 15 July before taking on Crystal Palace.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over The Sale Of Talented Midfielder

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United over the permanent transfer of talented midfielder Dylan Levitt, according to a report. Levitt joined the English side when he was eight and then came up through the ranks of the academy before making his senior debut for the club in a Europa League match against Astana in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Simon Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Danish#The Red Devils#Brentford#Tottenham#Imago Gepa#Bbc Sport#Melbourne Victory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Interested In Nice Centre-Back Jena-Clair Todibo - The Red Devils Do Not Rule Out A Move This Summer

According to recent reports, Manchester United will not rule out a move for Nice Centre-back Jena-Clair Todibo as the Red Devils are keen on his services. Erik Ten Hag did not trust Harry Maguire at his arrival to the Theatre of Dreams, which was understandable following the poor statistics held by the England International the last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
930
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy