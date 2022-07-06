ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Canton

By The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON – Canton City Public Health is urging residents to "fight the bite" this summer after a sample collected as part of the city's mosquito abatement program tested positive for West Nile virus.

The health agency announced the result Wednesday morning.

Most people infected with the virus do not have symptoms but about one in five people develop a fever and other symptoms that include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. About one in 150 people develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health department shared tips to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and their bites. They are:

  • Limit outdoor activity during early mornings and late evenings when mosquitos are most active.
  • Use insect repellant and wear lightweight, long pants and shirts when outdoors.
  • Remove buckets, old tires, tarps or other sources of stagnant water around your home.
  • Drain and clean bird baths weekly.
  • Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated with water circulating.
  • Keep gutters clean, and repair window and door screens.

Canton residents can dispose of 10 tires per year at the Canton Recycling Center, 742 Schroyer Ave. SW, by scheduling an appointment at timetorecycle.org or calling 1-800-678-9839.

More information about mosquito prevention can be found at cantonhealth.org.

