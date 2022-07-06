ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Public Retirement System commits $100m to the multifamily sector

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) has committed $100 million to Abacus Multi-Family Partners VI, a value-add investment vehicle managed by Abacus Capital Group. Abacus initially launched the...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

TRS Illinois backs Gateway Real Estate Fund VII with $100m investment

The $66.1 billion Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS) of the State of Illinois has committed $100 million to Gateway Real Estate Fund VII, a Hong Kong–based fund managed by Gaw Capital Partners. Gaw Capital Partners is a private equity fund management company focused on real estate markets in Asia...
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

State of Indiana snatching up property; some Boone County residents push back

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. continues to purchase property in Boone County as part of a $164 million investment approved last week by the State Budget Committee. But not every landowner in Boone County seems interested in the state’s offer to buy. Near Lebanon, the proposed innovation district sits just off of I-65 between Indianapolis and Purdue University – ideal for the state’s plan for a large-scale technology park.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WOWO News

State Officials Pondering Second Tax Refund While Some Have Not Received Their First

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22nd, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue. That’s about 45% of the $545 million Gov. Eric Holcomb promised to return when he announced the move in December 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmers adopting cover crop usage

The results of a new survey show Indiana farmers planted cover crops and small grains on 1.5 million acres of farmland in late 2021, matching a record amount set in 2020. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture says the conservation survey also shows about 70% of farmed acres were not tilled.
INDIANA STATE
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Real Assets#Abacus Capital Group#Inprs
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
getnews.info

Following “Customer First” Principal, Indy Auto Man Emerges As Indiana’s Top Pre-Owned Car Dealer.

Indy Auto Man has won the hearts of its customers by setting the highest standards in the pre-owned car market. Indy Auto Man is the most popular used vehicle seller in Indianapolis. Customers love them for their vast range of high-quality cars and friendly and supportive staff. Indy Auto Man provides its visitors with a comprehensive selection of services, including purchasing their used automobiles, acquiring trade-in vehicles, providing automobile financing, and selling extended service contracts. Indy Auto Man’s collection of over 300 pre-owned cars comes from more than 30 well-known manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Chrysler.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
95.3 MNC

Indiana Department of Education grant to deal with teacher shortage

The Indiana Department of Education has launched A $5 million grant to deal with the teacher shortage. The funds will come from the state’s Elementary and Secondary school emergency relief fund. This aims to to increase opportunities for students and underrepresented communities to become teachers. The money can also...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study ranks Indiana in top 10 for high energy costs

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – A new study from WalletHub found Hoosiers are not only hot under the collar from high temperatures, but also from high energy costs. WalletHub found Indiana to have the ninth highest energy costs among the states and District of Columbia. Hoosiers were found to be paying an average of $550 a month on energy costs that included having the third highest amount spent on motor fuel at $254.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

State announces plan to combat Indiana teacher shortage

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant in Indiana aims to improve the educator pipeline for Hoosier schools. Some local schools are struggling to keep teaching positions filled. The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday it's accepting applications for the attract, prepare, retain grant. Five million dollars is available to...
95.3 MNC

Carrying a gun in Indiana without a license or permit, Todd Rokita pushed document

You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy