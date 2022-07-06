ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Furry Friends

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Sybil is a 10-month-old curiosity seeker. This inquisitive little beauty likes to explore, play, sniff and snuggle. She also is an expert lap-warmer. Sybil has been playing with her friends in the cat room but...

Franklin News Post

Calendar

Mill Creek Baptist Church in Henry will be holding a vacation Bible school for children ages 3 to 16 at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available starting at 5:15 p.m. The theme is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”. Wednesday, July 13. The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from...
Franklin News Post

Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Franklin News Post

Local wrestlers win medals in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG - Franklin County wrestlers Elan Catoe, Zachary Leftwich and Robbie Knott competed in the Commonwealth Games of Virginia wrestling tournament at Liberty University's LaHaye Center. Knott, a rising high school senior, placed first in the High School 160-pound weight class. He pinned John Ramey in the finals in 4:32.
Franklin News Post

Cockram claims Independence Day checkered

CALLAWAY—Brittany Cockram claimed the checkered flag of Monday’s $3,000 to Win Mini Stock feature at Franklin County Speedway. Twelve drivers raced in the headline event of the Merica 76 contested on July 4 at the 3/8-mile Callaway oval. Daniel Hudson finished second and won the Hard Charger Award...
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
