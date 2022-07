“We don’t rise to the level of our expectations; we fall to the level of our training.” – Archilochus. Our nation has again experienced tragedy after multiple recent mass casualty shooting events in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Woods, CA and Uvalde, TX. As a community, we have learned about the value of training and preparedness after our own experiences at The Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Training is necessary for any profession but critical for first responders. Their safety and the lives of those they have sworn to protect depend on it.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO