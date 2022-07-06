ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabton, WA

Investigators determine Byron Hill fire was started by fireworks

By Jill Sperling
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
Image credit: Yakima County Fire District #5, Facebook

MABTON, Wash. — The Byron Hill fire burning between Mabton and Prosser is now 100 per cent contained.

Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief of Operations Joel Byam confirmed has confirmed this, saying the final size of the fire was mapped at 2,750 acres.

Byam says the Bureau of Land Management fire investigators have determined the fire, which started Monday evening, was started by fireworks.

The Byron Hill Fire had prompted a Level One evacuation notice for homes off Well Gap Road and Empire Way Road in Yakima County on Monday, July 4. That notice has since been lifted.

Crews will be heading out to the fire Wednesday morning to take a look at things.

