Grambling, LA

Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame 2022 celebrations sold out

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago

Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that their induction ceremony is sold out for the 12th time since its creation.

This is the first time in two years that they will be holding this ceremony in person after being forced to hold it virtually due to the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 Hall of fame class is made up of 11 individuals who have contributed greatly to Grambling State Athletics in their time with their respective programs.

Celebrations for the the 14th class begin Friday, July 8 with a free meet and greet in the Doris Robinson Hall of the Eddie G. Robinson Museum at 5 p.m. following a 4:30 p.m. press conference. New and former inductees will be present at this free event open to the general public.

GRAMBLING LEGENDS: 2022 Legends Sports Hall of Fame class

PARTING WAYS: Grambling State fires volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas amid internal investigation

The class will officially be inducted on Saturday, July 9 during the sold out enshrinement ceremony and dinner. Proceeding are set to begin at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the Grambling State University campus. Due to the nature of the event, tickets are not sold at the door.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame 2022 celebrations sold out

The News-Star

The News-Star

