Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-94 near Delafield

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

One person is dead and another is injured after a crash at about 9:48 a.m. Tuesday morning in Delafield.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident took place on eastbound I-94 at Highway 83.

The preliminary investigation revealed a traffic backup slowed vehicles around that time. A white pickup truck failed to slow as it approached the backup and struck a vehicle in the rear and pushed the vehicle into the a vehicle in front of it, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

A passenger in one of the struck vehicles sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Further details were unavailable.

Agencies that assisted with the call were the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, Delafield Police Department, Summit Police Department, city of Oconomowoc Police Department and Lake Country Fire & Rescue.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

