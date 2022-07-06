ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer: is it online and co-op?

By Patrick Dane
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer is a great way to experience the latest sequel of the classic platformer franchise. The Toys for Bob sequel is a return to form for Crash, who hadn’t seen a new mainline sequel since 1998. Crash Bandicoot has traditionally been a solo experience, at...

ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Ubisoft is killing online multiplayer for a bunch of older games

Ubisoft has announced that it is ending online multiplayer support for several of its older games across consoles and PC. More than a dozen games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, will see their online multiplayer abilities abandoned in September. Ubisoft announced its plans to end online support for these games...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Game Pass vs. Xbox Live Gold: What's the Difference Between the Two Services?

Does the PS5 have an edge on the Xbox Series X and S in terms of its lineup of current and upcoming exclusive game titles? Maybe. But where the Xbox has a distinct advantage is its Game Pass subscription option, which lets Xbox owners play more than 100 games for a single flat fee, billed monthly, quarterly, annually or even as part of the Xbox hardware purchase price.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Skull and Bones beta: how to sign-up for the live tests

The Skull and Bones beta is on the way later this year, and players will finally get the chance to jump into the pirate ship battling game ahead of its release. Ubisoft has finally taken the lid off of Skull and Bones, revealing a ton of details about the game’s future, including a November 8 release date. That’s great to hear, as the title has been stuck in development limbo for years, initially being announced all the way back at E3 2017. However, it seems the end of development is finally in sight. And you'll have a chance to try it out soon.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The best games of 2022 so far

The first half of 2022 has been very good to gamers. While the last few years have been filled with a woefully large reservoir of delayed games, the dam has burst – and the first half of 2022 has been crammed with some absolutely bangers. Whether you’re a fan...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

Upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we got a look at the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox will again focus on its next 12 months at Gamescom 2022

Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be present at Gamescom 2022 in Germany in August, and said it will be focusing on providing updates on previously announced games. In a statement to press, Microsoft said, “We’re excited to confirm that Xbox will be back on the show floor at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Fans in Europe and around the world can expect updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months.”
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Microsoft Confirms Attendance at Gamescom 2022

Prolific publisher Microsoft has confirmed it will be appearing at Gamescom 2022 this August. The company is planning to reveal news concerning upcoming and previously announced titles in its repertoire. This, of course, includes the vampire-centric game Redfall, sci-fi adventure Starfield, racing sim Forza, and even one of its newer IPs: Minecraft. Unfortunately, this means that any rumored titles likely won’t be making the cut — including The Elder Scrolls VI.
BUSINESS
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy, and More

It's another month, and another round of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon. We've already had Far Cry 5 hit the service this week, and now we've got a few more games coming to Game Pass in the near future. But, remember, this is just the first wave of Game Pass titles for the month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best Stadia games 2022

With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play your favorite games on your TV, phone, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives.
FIFA
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES

