Crash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer: is it online and co-op?

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO