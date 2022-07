Mr. Ray Ladon “Uncle Ray” Singleton, age 77 passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Canoe, Ala. He was a native of Atmore, Ala. and has resided in Fort Deposit, Ala. for the past eighteen years. He was in Retail Sales in hardware for thirty-five years and was the best in matching paint colors. After semi retiring, he would farm with some local farmers and he also would drive a semi-truck for some of his local friends. He enjoyed telling good ole stories and making people laugh. He enjoyed football and always loved a good concert. He had the biggest heart and would help people out any way he could.

ATMORE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO