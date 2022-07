Police went to Gabe’s at 12:39 p.m. June 22 regarding a report of a shoplifter. The complainant said she went to work as the store manager June 21. She was told that at about 9:20 a.m., two men entered the store with an empty Gabe’s shopping cart. They loaded the cart with large amounts of clothing, sandals, watches and backpacks.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO