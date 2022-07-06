ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake Man Arrested For Assault While Wielding Weapon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on Sunday for an assault charge. Storm Lake Police responded to a call on Sunday morning in the 700 block of Cayuga Street...

more1049.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested For Filing False Report

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — 41 year old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told the Storm Lake Police Department on June 23rd that he had been viciously attacked by a dog near Chautauqua Park, being pulled to the ground and receiving several injuries on his hands and legs. The...
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
more1049.com

Windom Man Arrested For Drugs in Emmet County

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A Windom man was arrested North of Estherville on Wednesday morning. According the report from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy checked on the driver of a parked car in the 3700 block of 130th Street and smelled marijuana. The vehicle was then searched and 23 year old Roberto Figueroa Montalvo was found to be in possession of marijuana. Mantalvo was then arrested for 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana and taken to the Emmet County Jail.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Gun Threat Results in Arrest of Storm Lake Man

A Storm Lake man was arrested this past weekend after he allegedly threatened an individual with a handgun. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of Cayuga Street around 8:30 Sunday morning. A victim reportedly engaged in a dispute with a man over the transaction of merchandise. The victim said the man retrieved a handgun from a vehicle in the 700 block of Cayuga Street, pointed it at the victim, then fled the scene.
STORM LAKE, IA
Storm Lake, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Dog Bite Victim Accused of Making False Report

A Storm Lake man is charged with Making a False Report to Police after it was determined that he allegedly falsified information as the victim in a dog bite incident. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center back on June 23th on a report of a dog bite injury. 41-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain, in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog had pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend it off. Khang suffered significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs.
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jury clears man of attempted murder charge

ORANGE CITY—A Sioux County jury has cleared a 40-year-old Rock Valley man of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago, July 11, in Rock Valley. Jaime Martinez Montiel had been arrested following an investigation of a report of a car-vs.-pedestrian incident on...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Authorities seeking info on hit-and-run

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on 360th Street at the BNSF Railway railroad crossing, two and one-half miles north of Sioux Center. Sixteen-year-old Sadie Ymker of Ireton was driving a...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Victim of deadly rollover in Plymouth County identified

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The name of a fatal crash victim has been released Friday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling north on K64 Thursday morning when the vehicle lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line. The crash was fatal for the driver.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn man arrested for intox and knife

SANBORN—A 22-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on charges of public intoxication and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The arrest of Victor Manuel stemmed from a report by neighbors of him stumbling around near his residence at 411 Fairview...
1380kcim.com

Glidden Man Arrested On Motor Vehicle Burglary Charge Following Carroll Police Department Investigation

A Glidden man wanted in connection to reported motor vehicle break-ins at a local business was taken into custody Tuesday by the Carroll Police Department. According to law enforcement, 46-year-old James Don Miller was arrested in the 600 block of Burgess Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, following an investigation into the June 21 incident. Authorities allege Miller had entered multiple semi-tractor trailers parked outside Randy’s Diesel Repair during the early morning hours and stole at least a half-dozen oil jugs from the trucks. Miller was released after posting a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, July 14. An aggravated misdemeanor in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
GLIDDEN, IA
kicdam.com

Two Fights In Armstrong Lead to Five Arrests

Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.
ARMSTRONG, IA
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in O’Brien County Crash

Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn woman jailed for hitting husband

SANBORN—A 34-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Monday, July 4, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Cheyenne Megan Chindlund stemmed from her striking her husband in the mouth multiple times at their residence at 600 W. Seventh St., according to the Sanborn Police Department.
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
LE MARS, IA

