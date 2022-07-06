Clarence David Seay, age 69 of Oliver Springs

Clarence “Junebug” Curd Jr., age 67, departed to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022. He was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee on October 8, 1954. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1975. He later joined the United States Naval Reserve as a Seaman Apprentice and graduated June 5, 1980. He decided to move to Ohio in 1989 and worked at T.A. Truck Stop for several years. Later, he made his career at Green Tokai Car Manufacturer for 13 years and later took medical retirement. He enjoyed turtle hunting and fishing with his sister, Marcella Curd. He also spent time with his first cousin, Will Lousie Frazier of Oliver Springs.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO