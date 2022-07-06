ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliver Springs, TN

Clarence David Seay, age 69 of Oliver Springs

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

Clarence David Seay, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Seay; mother, Sylvia Smith Rogers; brothers, Carlos...

www.wyshradio.com

WYSH AM 1380

New doctor joins Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge

(Submitted) Sonali Deo, M.D., has joined Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge as a family physician and currently is accepting new patients. Dr. Deo specializes in family medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. She earned her Bachelor of Science in biology from Sathaye College in 1992 and Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Pravara Medical College in Loni, Maharashtra, India, in 1999. Prior to joining Summit, she practiced at Oliver Springs Family Physicians and as a member of the medical staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CRCTU holding river cleanup event Saturday

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on Saturday, July 9th. Volunteers will be meeting at the pavilion in Norris located in front of the Middle School. After check-in, assignments will be given, and volunteers will depart to their assigned area along the...
NORRIS, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located the parents of two children found walking unattended Friday morning, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the children were found in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street. “Thank you for helping spread the word, as always!”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wecoradio.com

Body found in Morgan County

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the remains of a female body have been discovered in a residence in or near the Lancing community of Morgan County. Johnson said the manner of death is not known, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating. This is a developing story and we will update when more details become available.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Cronan to headline ‘Purses & Pearls’ benefit

The Anderson County Chamber has announced that University of Tennessee Athletic Director Emeritus Joan Cronan will be the guest speaker at a luncheon that will raise money for college scholarships. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd from 11 am to 1 pm at the Anderson County campus...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Obituaries
WYSH AM 1380

Rockwood PD K9 Odin passes away

(BBB-TV) The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Odin who passed away over the holiday weekend. Officer Charlie Haubrich was Odin’s handler. Haubrich is currently out of town. Haubrich plans to have a celebration of life soon. BBB-TVs Dudley Evans spoke with Chief Bill Stinnett who...
ROCKWOOD, TN
WDEF

Boater dies in Chickamauga Lake this afternoon

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Officials say a man died in the Chickamauga Lake this afternoon after being run over by a boat. TWRA officers say 34 year old Jordan Matthews was in a boat with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge between Dayton and Birchwood. They...
DAYTON, TN
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine, of Lantana, Florida, as the man who lost his life following a crash on Monday in East Tennessee. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to a Dandridge home on Spring Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]
DANDRIDGE, TN

