Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

A new Russian fighting promotion will see fighters square off on a shipping container suspended over a body of water. The fighters had their hands wrapped and boxing shoes on and went at it from there. It is a striking fight while the ref looks on from the edge of the shipping container. It’s a unique way to fight for sure and in the clip the promotion shared, the two fighters traded shots until one of them got knocked off the shipping container and had to swim to shore, signaling the end of the fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO