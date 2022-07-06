Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Jake Paul’s fight against Briton Tommy Fury set for Madison Square Garden is off after the American YouTube personality-turned-boxer tweeted that he would take on a new opponent. The fight, which...
It’s been almost ten whole years since they fought. Yet Floyd Mayweather, who handily bested Canelo Alvarez when the two men met in a 2013 mega fight, has taken the time out to defend his former foe against a statement made by rising star Ryan Garcia. Garcia, who has worked with Canelo, publicly stated he thinks Canelo will lose to Gennady Golovkin when they meet in the fall. “You see,” Mayweather says in a FightHype video “Ryan Garcia, first he’s praising Canelo. Right? He wanna learn from Canelo. You’re in Canelo’s training camp. Now it’s all hate. Oh I don’t like him. I don’t like this. I don’t like him.”
TOMMY FURY insists he's "gutted" after his visa problems led to Jake Paul terminating their fight contract - but claims the bout can go ahead OUTSIDE of the USA. Tyson Fury's younger brother argued he and his team "could never have anticipated" him being refused entry to the US. But...
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Kyle Daukaus. The 29 year-old middleweight suffered a broken face in his technical knockout loss to Roman Dolidze as part of the UFC Austin event last month in Texas, an injury that required “The D’Arce Knight” to have post-fight surgery.
It’s official, for better or worse. Tommy Fury will not be fighting Jake Paul atop the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s because “TNT” has been barred from entering the United States for reasons not yet understood.
NEW YORK–Canelo Alvarez is all too aware that his desire to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin may come at a great cost. At a press conference in Manhattan to announce his third fight with the Kazakh puncher, the Mexican superstar and current 168-pound undisputed champion said he is willing to put his health on the line in order to achieve the sort of finality their rivalry has thus far lacked. Their highly anticipated trilogy bout will take place at 168 on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jake Paul has confirmed his scheduled fight with Tommy Fury on August 6 is off. The 25-year-old took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce he had served a termination notice to Fury's team. His statement reads: "Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help...
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn says Derek Chisora can transmute a victory on Saturday night against Kubrat Pulev into a “big fight” later this year. The Matchroom guru Hearn isn’t saying what type of opponent would translate into a “big fight” for the entertainer-style heavyweight Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs). Still, it’s not unreasonable to assume it could be one of these top fighters:
Henry Cejudo is telling the UFC to ‘stop pushing’ middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) is just fresh off a win against Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) at UFC 276 last Saturday night. The victory was via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45), resulting in ‘Izzy’ retaining his middleweight title.
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn would love to make a tantalizing tilt between legendary three-division champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and upstart WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez. “I want to see Jesse Rodriguez against Chocolatito. I think it’s an all-time great fight, and we might...
Pedro Munhoz had a roller-coaster few days. The bantamweight veteran has been under the microscope since his UFC 276 fight against Sean O’Malley ended in a disappointing no contest due to an accidental eye poke suffered by Munhoz early in the second round. Despite winning the opening round on the scorecards and being ahead at the time of the foul, Munhoz has faced intense scrutiny since the bout, with O’Malley and many fans accusing him of looking for a way out.
From a long-awaited trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin for all the marbles at 168 pounds, to a heavyweight rematch between unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, the second half of the year already has multiple must-see fights lined up. While these are two of the best fights to be made in boxing, there are other matchups with great significance -- for their divisions and for the fighters themselves.
By Robert Segal: Trainer Joel Diaz says Canelo Alvarez chose to swerve the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to face Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy on September 17h because it’s an “easier fight” for him. That’s all there is to it. Diaz remarks that the 40-year-old Golovkin...
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA 'regular' heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, is hoping that his boxer will a top opponent in the second half of the year. Last month, Dubois traveled to the United States to score a knockout of Trevor Bryan to capture the WBA 'regular' belt. McGuigan...
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi believes lightweight Ryan Garcia is too big for former WBA super featherweight champion Javier Fortuna and that will be enough to carry him to victory on July 16th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The two fighters are headlining on DAZN. The former two-division...
A new Russian fighting promotion will see fighters square off on a shipping container suspended over a body of water. The fighters had their hands wrapped and boxing shoes on and went at it from there. It is a striking fight while the ref looks on from the edge of the shipping container. It’s a unique way to fight for sure and in the clip the promotion shared, the two fighters traded shots until one of them got knocked off the shipping container and had to swim to shore, signaling the end of the fight.
The banter between Jon Jones and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions above (or below) him continues. Following Middleweight titlist Israel Adesanya’s fifth title defense this past weekend (July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, Jones took to Twitter to share his thoughts on “The Last Stylebender’s” unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier (watch highlights). Highlighting Adesanya’s callout of fellow UFC 276 victor and past kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Jones said he’ll be “riding with [Pereira] all day” in the expected mixed martial arts (MMA) trilogy bout and that Pereira made it “look easy” in their kickboxing matches.
Defeats usually damage the careers of boxers, who can lose ranking, popularity, television deals and relevance after a series of setbacks. But not for Derek Chisora. He loses more often than he wins now -- his record now shows 12 defeats -- but he remains in the spotlight. He last fought for a world title a decade ago and was beaten in his last three fights. Yet Chisora's popularity among boxing fans -- especially in his native United Kingdom -- is as strong as it has ever been. His personality endures.
Boxing is having its best year since the coronavirus pandemic reshaped the world of sport. Big fights and big wins have seen young talent rise in the rankings that list the best fighters. Insider's Top 10 list is designed to showcase the very best male athletes in the sport.
