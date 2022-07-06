Whitt's Barbecue closes two Nashville sites, including first location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two locations for Whitt's Barbecue are closing in the Nashville area.

According to the restaurant's website, the family-owned barbecue joint will be closing its Antioch and West Nashville (Charlotte) locations "following July 4."

The Antioch location was its first location, opening doors in 1978, followed shortly after by Charlotte in 1985.

Whitt's thanked its customer's via Facebook for their support over the past 44 years.