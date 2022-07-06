ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Shares of JD.com, Kanzhun Limited, and KE Holdings Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Xi'an discovered new cases of the contagious omicron subvariant and did a partial lockdown. The Chinese government is now conducting testing in Beijing and Shanghai. Further lockdowns could once again slow economic activity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...

#South China#Jd Com#Chinese#Ke
