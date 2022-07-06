ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Fundraiser In Ocean County Might Break World Record

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPd6h_0gWSnxsD00
This launch point along the river in Pine Beach will provide entry for more than 329 boats as part of a record-breaking event and fundraiser for Save Barnegat Bay. (Photo courtesy Mindy D’Addario)

PINE BEACH – A borough woman wants to set a record on the river while supporting a cause close to her heart. She needs the support and help of other people, however. At least 329 of them.

Sandy Rinderer has come up with a fun activity with the official name of “Paddle For The Bay” to raise funds for Save Barnegat Bay.

The idea is to gather more than 329 kayaks/boats, (the record number set in Poland) along the river in Pine Beach on August 20. Registration is online only and the boat fee is $10. “The challenge date is Saturday, August 20, rain or shine. Boat number pick up is at Avon Beach, Pine Beach. This is not a race and not a mass start so participants can start 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. To paddle one mile loop takes approximately 25 minutes,” Rinderer said.

“As a lifetime resident of Ocean County, born at Lakehurst Naval Air Station and fortunate to live along the Toms River all my life, I have seen changes in the health of the river. This event will be a way to raise awareness of the need to protect the river and Barnegat Bay,” Rinderer said.

“Save Barnegat Bay is an organization to protect and educate the public on restoring the ecosystem and proceeds from this event will go directly to them,” she added.

“We are happy to join with local residents and paddle enthusiasts to bring attention to the health of the river. The Toms River is the largest of all the rivers that feed Barnegat Bay with fresh water from the Pinelands,” said Britta Forsberg, Executive Director of Save Barnegat Bay.

She added, “it is also the lifeblood of our communities for our quality of life, local economy and recreation. This event will be a fun way to celebrate all the ways we love our rivers and bays and work together to help keep them clean and safe to swim and fish.”

Rinderer hopes to gain the assistance of area yacht clubs. She said, “the Pine Beach Yacht Club will be helping along with local residents to break the Guinness World Record of 329 boats. Township Search and Rescue and even the Riverlady will be at this event!”

“If you go on Facebook and search paddle for the bay, you will be able to see the flyer and registration information,” Rinderer added.

She said her daughter, Mindy D’Addario, is helping to promote the event through flyer placement and e-mails and Facebook posts.

The link to register and for additional information is online at raceforum.com/paddleforthebay.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Resident Finds Brothers Through DNA Test

BRICK – Imagine being an only child for your entire life, but then suddenly discover you have not one, but two brothers?. Brick Township resident Kate Booth shared her story about meeting her brothers for the first time and how they changed her life. Kate grew up in Maplewood,...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Lakehurst, NJ
Pine Beach, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Pine Beach, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG?

This baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go into a fight or flight mode. This is typically the time of year that has the highest volume of lost and found dogs. A few days running and hiding in woods and other places and never having had to fend for anything before and now facing wild animals, no food or fresh water, etc it doesn’t take all that many days for a dog to be disheveled with cuts and sores. I say this because first looking at the photo your initial reaction may be the dog was abused. Let’s leave that to the professionals. Let’s try to see if we can reunite this pup with his family. If you know this dog or know someone missing their Beagle, this may be him after a rough few days on the run.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Free blueberries going out to NJ shore visitors on Friday

New Jersey is handing out free Jersey Fresh blueberries to shore visitors on Friday. To highlight National Blueberry Day on July 8, New Jersey Department of Agriculture staff will be on hand at three locations until supplies last. "Jersey Fresh fans showed their enthusiasm for blueberries as this was a...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching For Missing 19-year-old Man

That is the question that officers with the Manchester Township Police Department were asking Friday morning. Authorities say Fiorito was last seen on the 4th of July in the area of McDonald’s at 916 Route 37 in Toms River wearing blue shorts and a silver necklace. Numerous investigative steps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Kayaks#Guinness World Records#Fresh Water#Fish#Save Barnegat Bay
Shore News Network

Ocean County Jail Nearly Empty As Commissioners Approve $625,000 Recreation Upgrade

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At any given time, thanks to New Jersey’s catch and release programs for criminals under the state’s bail reform law, there are at max, 50-100 inmates lodged inside the Ocean County Jail at any given time. Most of those inmates will spend less than 72 hours incarcerated before released by a judge under the state’s no bail, criminal justice reforms.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: 7-11 COMING DOWN?

The 7-11 in Toms River on Route 37 by the Cadillac dealer has construction equipment which at this moment seems to be carefully removing the upper portion of the building, It is unknown at this time if they are taking the building down or just removing the look of it having been a 7-11 and keeping the building up. Time will tell today.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Fire House In Need Of Water

LAKEHURST – The call has gone out on local social media that the borough’s volunteer fire department is in need of cases of water. Donations of water are being sought from members of the community. They can be dropped off to 2 Proving Ground Road. “Contact Michael Sinton...
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FATHER AND SON HEROES

On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we congratulate one of our very own Nick Farrell and his father Timothy. On September 18, 2021 father and son rescued a woman caught in a riptide and once on shore Nick performed CPR saving her life. Both recently were awarded the Valor Award for saving a life at the 200 Club awards dinner by the Seaside Heights Borough. When the father and son are not performing water rescues they are fighting fires!
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy