An upcoming children’s workshop will be offered in Clanton to teach young people how to respond to bullying and build up their emotional resilience in vulnerable situations. Sean Gilham, who teaches martial arts weekdays at the YMCA of Chilton County, said that the class will focus on bullying and how to respond appropriately in different situations. According to his martial arts website, www.clantonmartialarts.com, 160,000 students miss school every day due to bullying. Bullying is also the leading factor in suicide among children 11-16 years old.

CLANTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO