Fairview, TN

Wreck closes I-40 east near Fairview

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 40 eastbound near the TN-96 exitWednesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. and was expected to be cleared by 11 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic map showed eastbound backups. Westbound traffic is not affected with any delays, TDOT said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

