Wayne Rooney next club – latest odds: Bookies deliver HUGE update on MLS return, Man Utd, Everton and Leeds in the mix

WAYNE ROONEY is heading Stateside.

At least that’s what the latest betting odds suggest after bookmakers Betfair SLASHED their prices on Rooney returning to the MLS.

Wayne Rooney is looking for a new job after quitting Derby County

The 36-year-old was available at 10/1 to manage any MLS club following his departure from Derby.

But he’s now as short as Evens to return to the United States, where he scored 25 goals in 52 appearances for D.C. United.

Rooney quit his role as Derby County manager on June 24.

Following relegation from the Championship, Rooney told Derby supporters he would stand by the club and spearhead their promotion push.

But he later admitted the club needs someone with “fresh energy” to lead them.

Rooney’s stock remains high despite losing the battle to avoid the drop in the 2021-22 campaign.

Had it not been for the 21-point deduction, Derby would have finished in 18th position and survived.

A fresh challenge awaits, but where’s he heading?

Betfair have any MLS club as favourites at even-money.

His boyhood club Everton are next in the betting at 10/3, ahead of Newcastle (13/2) and Southampton (9/1).

Leicester are available at 9/1, while Leeds and Norwich follow next at 10/1 and 14/1 respectively.

A sensational return to Manchester United is offered at 16/1, with Burnley (16/1), Aston Villa (20/1) and Bournemouth (20/1) his remaining options.

