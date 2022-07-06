ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Wayne Rooney next club – latest odds: Bookies deliver HUGE update on MLS return, Man Utd, Everton and Leeds in the mix

By James Anderson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WAYNE ROONEY is heading Stateside.

At least that’s what the latest betting odds suggest after bookmakers Betfair SLASHED their prices on Rooney returning to the MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9OG7_0gWSnZst00
Wayne Rooney is looking for a new job after quitting Derby County

BETFAIR: GET £30 IN FREE BETS*

The 36-year-old was available at 10/1 to manage any MLS club following his departure from Derby.

But he’s now as short as Evens to return to the United States, where he scored 25 goals in 52 appearances for D.C. United.

Rooney quit his role as Derby County manager on June 24.

Following relegation from the Championship, Rooney told Derby supporters he would stand by the club and spearhead their promotion push.

But he later admitted the club needs someone with “fresh energy” to lead them.

Rooney’s stock remains high despite losing the battle to avoid the drop in the 2021-22 campaign.

Had it not been for the 21-point deduction, Derby would have finished in 18th position and survived.

A fresh challenge awaits, but where’s he heading?

Betfair have any MLS club as favourites at even-money.

His boyhood club Everton are next in the betting at 10/3, ahead of Newcastle (13/2) and Southampton (9/1).

Leicester are available at 9/1, while Leeds and Norwich follow next at 10/1 and 14/1 respectively.

A sensational return to Manchester United is offered at 16/1, with Burnley (16/1), Aston Villa (20/1) and Bournemouth (20/1) his remaining options.

BETFAIR: GET £30 IN FREE BETS*

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS – BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Most Read in Uncategorized

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to The Sun. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*Place a min £10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1/2 (1.5), get £30 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly 18+ begambleaware.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Stateside#Betfair#Burnley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Strakosha deal imminent, Frenkie de Jong wants United over Chelsea, Lisandro Martinez latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson. Meanwhile manager Erik ten Hag wants to land a double blow on his former club Ajax. United have raised their offer for the Dutch club’s defender Lisandro Martinez to £42.5million and they are also looking to hijack Ajax’s move to bring RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey back to Amsterdam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Tielemans prefers Gunners deal to United, Lucas Paqueta battle, Gabriel Jesus stunning debut

GABRIEL JESUS has made his debut for Arsenal - and took just 90 SECONDS to open up his account. The Brazil star came off the bench to notch in the lively 5-3 win at Nurnberg. On the transfer front, the Gunners have received a mega boost with Youri Tielemans reportedly having his heart set on moving to London rather than Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy