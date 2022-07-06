ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Split One Year After Becoming Engaged

By Katherine Schaffstall
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xR72I_0gWSnI7m00
Courtesy of Saffire Matos/Instagram

It’s over! Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has split from fiancée Saffire Matos.

“They were fighting like crazy in early June, and called it quits by the middle of the month,” a source told The Sun on Wednesday, July 6.

Just five days prior, blogger MTV Reality Teaa [sic] captured a posted and deleted TikTok by Saffire that hinted at a possible separation. In the clip, the eyelash entrepreneur sat in a car and wrote, “Broke up with him because our signs didn’t match, I’m a Libra and he’s a lil b—t.”

Ronnie, 36, and Saffire, 31, publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in October 2020. They shared their first photos as a couple from a tropical getaway to Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico.

After dating for less than one year, the former reality star got down on one knee and proposed to Saffire in June 2021. “I love you,” Ronnie captioned a photo via Instagram showing off his fiancée’s diamond ring. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

News of their split likely won’t shock fans, as the pair have been through several ups and downs during their relationship. Before they became engaged, the MTV star was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute in April 2021. He was later released on a $100,000 bond, according to his attorneys Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQdYP_0gWSnI7m00
Mega Agency

Ronnie’s legal troubles didn’t seem to bother Saffire, and the pair continued to date.

They celebrated their engagement with a huge party in October 2021, though an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ronnie and Saffire’s romance was “on the rocks” for a “few weeks” that November.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart,” the source revealed at the time. “Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.”

Not only were they having problems, but the source claimed they had actually briefly separated. “Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately,” the source said. “That’s not to say it’s over for good. They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Split rumors continued to circulate when fans noticed Saffire had stopped sharing photos with Ronnie on social media in late 2021. However, the eyelash technician seemed to shut down the speculation by continuing to wear her engagement ring.

The pair then proved they were together when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out to dinner in January 2022. Ronnie and Saffire seemed to be fully reconciled by March 2022 when they were seen on a rare date night in Miami.

The reconciliation didn’t last long and Saffire deleted all of her photos with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum off social media in May 2022. She continued to hint at a breakup by sharing several cryptic quotes on Instagram. “The realest woman in a man’s corner is the one he hurts the most. By the time he decides to do right by her, she doesn’t know how to love him anymore,” one post read.

The New York native fired back by sharing his own cryptic message, which read, “A relationship where we both hustle, we both cook, we both clean, we both pay, we both spoil each other. That’s a relationship.”

However, Saffire recently clapped back at trolls that accused her of using Ronnie for fame. “Please stop thinking I wanted someone for clout I genuinely love with my whole heart just because you meet someone who is semi famous [doesn’t] mean you choose that life its the cards you are [dealt] with but thank you,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Jersey Shore#Mtv Reality Teaa#Tiktok#Dorado Reef
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Glam has been a hot topic of conversation lately. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne admitted it’s something she can’t “downsize.” Despite being sued left and right, not to mention the optics, Erika considers her glam “art.” Uber rich cast members like Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed how silly […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot, long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County. The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former […] The post Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania’s Friendship

There’s no denying that Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania have been through a lot together over the many years of their longtime friendship, which spans decades. Despite some bumps in the road, including the fact that Dolores wasn’t invited to Teresa and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ engagement party — a much-discussed topic at the Season 12 reunion — The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members recently took to Instagram and gave a look at where things stand between them today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy