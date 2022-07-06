ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Pursuit in Montgomery County ends in deadly motorcycle crash

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pursuit in Montgomery County ended in a deadly motorcycle crash on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputy saw...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 4

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/08/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-08-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-05-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SEIZE OVER 124 GRAMS OF METH-ARREST TWO

A Deputy made a traffic stop on FM 1485 and Hwy 99 for multiple violations. The passenger in the vehicle, Curtis Ryan Hall, 37, of 126 Sugar in Livingston was found to have multiple warrants. Those warrants from Polk County include a misdemeanor bond forfeiture, a felony possession of controlled substance charge, and a felony tampering with physical evidence charge. Upon further investigation, K9 Harley Quinn was deployed and alerted on the vehicle and as a result, approximately 124.7 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of cocaine were located. Codie Leggett Harris, 43, of 374 N. Walker in Livingston who was also in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a firearm. Hall was placed into custody for his warrants. The Harris was placed into custody for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Both subjects also got an additional charge of Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Harris’s bond was set at $30,000 on the drug charge and $750 on the gun charge. Hall’s bond was set at $100,000 on the manufacture delivery charge and $10,000 on the possession of the controlled substance.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville. Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chinny Chin Chin

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned a black male stole two rings and while processing the scene for potential evidence, fingerprints were obtained, along with a single facial hair, potentially from the suspect’s beard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in crash near Madisonville

Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – One man was killed when his pickup left the road and crashed into a parked truck in Madison County early Friday morning. DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:50 a.m., when a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north on the Interstate 45 service road a half-mile south of Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GLEN EAGLE SWAT SCENE ENDS PEACEFULLY

Early Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call on Glen Eagle Drive. Once officers arrived the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Mental Health Deputies were alerted and responded. After over 90-minutes a Mental Health Deputy talked to the suspect he came out peacefully. He was transported to the hospital by MCHD for a mental health evaluation. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JULY 1, 2022 UPDATE ON PENDING CASES IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY COURTS INCLUDING 4 CAPITAL MURDER CASES

As of July 1, 2022 the 4 Montgomery County District Courts are still working to clear hundreds of felony cases. District Attorney Brett Ligon has 44 Assistant District Attorneys under him assigned to felony cases that are working hard daily to bring the number down. This number includes appellate and intake prosecutors. Many of these are due to the backlog created by the COVID shutdown of most of the courts in 2021. Currently, the numbers are as follows.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist injured in possible road rage incident on I-45: sheriff

A man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle when shots were fired during a possible road rage incident, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 16400 block of the I-45 North Freeway near North Vista Drive on Wednesday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Human Remains Found In Devers

On Thursday, June 23rd, LCSO deputies and investigators responded to the 500 block of South Gates St. in reference to human remains. The manner of death appeared to be a suicide, with additional DNA information requested at the autopsy. No identification was found at the scene or at the autopsy, yet the medical examiner could identify that the remains belonged to a male.
DEVERS, TX
East Texas News

One injured in two-semi crash

GROVETON – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Friday on U.S. Highway 287 north of Groveton. Reports indicate that at approximately 8:25 a.m., a 1996 Western Star semi was traveling south while a 2016 Peterbilt semi was traveling north. The driver of the Peterbilt,...
GROVETON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty woman killed in July 4 crash

A 29-year-old Liberty woman, Kati Quick, was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, Quick was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
LIBERTY, TX
fox26houston.com

14-year-old shot in Katy, authorities investigating

KATY, Texas - Residents in one Katy neighborhood are shocked that a 14-year-old teen was shot on Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Investigators say the shooting happened near the corner of River Knoll Lane and Bear Meadow Lane around 5:15pm Tuesday. Authorities said the young man was walking outside his...
KATY, TX

