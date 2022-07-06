Hancock’s Orange Crush competes at Minnesota Trapshooting Championships in Alexandria

Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities continue to search Mississippi River Park in Stearns County for six-year-old Elle Ragin from Northfield. Police Chief Mark Elliot says Elle’s mother, Lisa Wade, was at the park June 23rd and searchers discovered her purse and cellphone in the river and Elle’s cellphone on land. Elliot told reporters Tuesday, “we are still extremely hopeful -- but based on the information and evidence we have at this time we are concerned that we may not be able to find her.”
(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
A few of the Items on Tailwinds Raffle Drawing: Three handmade Quilts Country Theme, Farmers Prayer, Fall Theme, RYOBI Impact Driver, Two Raised Garden Beds, and a 8’ Windmill. See more photos in Tuesday’s Stevens County Times here.
A Canby, Minnesota man who attempted to kidnap a young girl from a Watertown store more than four years ago was sentenced today (July 6, 2022). Thirty nine year-old Peter Groenhoff was convicted by a jury of Second Degree Kidnapping in January. He was arrested on May 27, 2018. He...
STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
The Lee Community Center in Morris was filled with color, music, laughter, fun and food on Saturday, June 25. The 3rd annual Conexiones Day festival was organized by Conexiones, a nonprofit organization that works to connect immigrants with the community. Conexiones Day has become a huge event with an estimated 300-400 attending this year. It is an event that is geared towards everyone and is a way to celebrate our vibrant community.
Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured a rural Alexandria man. On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence near Alexandria. Authorities say the homeowner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation.
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Two central Minnesota men were arrested Monday night following an exchange of gunfire with police in which no one was injured, according to the Willmar Police Department.Officers were investigating a weapons complaint on the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest just before midnight."As an officer was examining the crime scene, several individuals walked up to the area and shots were fired at the officer," the police department said. "The officer returned fire, at which time the individuals ran from the scene."Authorities then went to a home on the 600 block of Second Street Southwest to execute a search warrant. Two men, ages 25 and 28, were arrested and are being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on possible assault charges. It's unclear if those men are the individuals who fired at police.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
(Donnelly MN-) The state patrol has identified the young Herman man who died after a one-vehicle rollover in Stevens County Sunday afternoon. The state patrol says 18-year-old Payton Larson was driving his car northbound on Highway 9 at 130th Street, about a mile northwest of Donnelly, when he left the road and rolled. The crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday. The state patrol says Larson was not wearing his seatbelt.
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
Benton County authorities have identified the pilot of a drone involved in an unusual incident Monday at Little Rock Lake near Rice, Minn. — saying it was an “ill-conceived effort to obtain footage” to use on social media. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said five children and...
OAK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man died Tuesday after a family member found him unresponsive inside a grain bin.Thomas Holdvogt, 34, was found unconscious in a grain bin in Oak Township just before 2 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.First responders removed him from the bin and attempted to resuscitate him. He was taken to a hospital in Melrose, where he was pronounced dead.An autopsy will determine Holdvogt's cause of death.
