Although police officers often receive a bad rap, I wouldn’t want to live in a society without them. As a military veteran, I have much admiration and respect for the military and law enforcement. Both professions play an imperative role in our society. Despite not knowing the people they are protecting, they put their lives on the line to protect them. I have seen countless stories of police officers losing their lives in the line of duty, but one stands out in my mind.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO