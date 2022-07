While we're still a few months away from the debut of Gotham Knights, the upcoming The CW series has already garnered a lot of attention. The series sparked a lot of strong feelings with the release of its first trailer earlier this spring, as fans have been curious to see what the show's own universe of DC Comics-inspired continuity entails. We'll still have to wait until 2023 to see exactly what that involves, but a new interview with some of the series' ensemble cast did confirm some major connections. In a recent interview with TVLine, Duela Dent actress Olivia Rose Keegan did confirm that her character is "the Joker's daughter", seemingly confirming that a version of the iconic supervillain exists in the show's universe.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO