If any school caught a break when the UIL realigned in February, it was the Brownwood Lions. They go from having to deal with the likes of defending state champion Stephenville and regional power Waco La Vega, to a district who’s best record in 2021 was 7-4, and only one of the four other playoff teams advanced past the first round. The Lions enter 2022 with 17 positions filled with returning starters, and a strong group of players from last season’s junior varsity is ready to take their place on the roster. Sammy Burnett’s Lions are picked to finish second in District 2-4A Division I by Texas Football, but we think they are being underestimated.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO