Carolyn Dupler Roberts Hosking passed from Bakersfield, CA to her heavenly home June 30, 2022. She was born September 2, 1940 on a farm in Comanche County, Oklahoma to Archie and Eula Dupler. After her junior year of high school, she married Harold Roberts who was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and moved to Taft in 1957. When she married Harold she gained two precious little girls, Linda and Judy Roberts. She loved and raised them as her own. After a long illness Harold died at home in March 1998. She married David “Harry” Hosking in November 1999.

TAFT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO