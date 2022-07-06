ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Growin’ Up’ Debut

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cc0cS_0gWSlHJT00
Luke Combs performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jared C. Tilton/GI

Luke Combs jumps from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 9), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to the opening week of his new album, Growin’ Up.

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 74,000 equivalent album units earned in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks his fourth No. 1 on Top Country Albums and fourth top five title on the Billboard 200.

Combs concurrently places a pair of songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “The Kind of Love We Make,” which jumps 18-13. It marks the third-highest rank among 21 songs he’s placed on the chart, dating to his first in 2017; he’s tallied one top 10: “Forever After All” debuted and peaked at No. 2 in November 2020.

Combs also charts 10 entries on Hot Country Songs, where “Love” becomes his fifth No. 1. Here’s a recap of his haul on the latest list, with all tracks from the new album:

Rank, Title

  • No. 1, “The Kind of Love We Make”
  • No. 14, “Tomorrow Me”
  • No. 27, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” feat. Miranda Lambert
  • No. 38, “Any Given Friday Night”
  • No. 42, “On the Other Line”
  • No. 43, “Going, Going, Going”
  • No. 44, “Used to Wish I Was”
  • No. 45, “Middle of Somewhere”
  • No. 47, “Better Back When”
  • No. 49, “Call Me”

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, NAYEON debuts at No. 5, thanks to her EP IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album, which starts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (57,000 units). NAYEON is a member of K-pop group TWICE, which has reached a No. 9 high on the Artist 100, in June 2021.

Plus, Chris Brown re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 8 as his new LP Breezy arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (72,000 units), marking his 11th top 10. He topped the Artist 100 for a week in October 2014.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Luke Combs + Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome a Baby Boy

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are officially parents! The country superstar couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 19. Tex Lawrence Combs arrived on Father's Day, mom and dad point out in their respective Instagram posts announcing his birth. "It’s going to be hard to top this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Luke Combs
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Country Songs#Country Airplay#Billboard Country#Rank
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy