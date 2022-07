(NEXSTAR) – Two men were rescued off the coast of Massachusetts on Tuesday after their motorboat entered what’s called a “circle of death,” according to officials. The captain of a nearby fishing boat alerted the Marshfield Harbormaster’s office to the incident at around 10 a.m. after spotting the 24-foot vessel “in a circling pattern” and pulling two men from the water, according to Marshfield police, who shared the above footage with Nexstar.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO