Excessive Heat Warning Thru Friday, Hopes of Getting Cooled Off By (Severe?) Storms
2 days ago
Since 1986, NWS Nashville has only ever issued an Excessive Heat Warning four times. Once in 2010, twice in 2011, and now again today. The only previous one that included Davidson and Williamson counties was in 2010, also on a Wednesday. Point being, this degree of heat and humidity is quite...
On one edge of the blade, you have super hot, uncomfortable temperature + dewpoint combo, but there is no severe weather. On the other edge, you get kinda hot, but then a shower/storm comes and cools you down. Maybe not the easiest choice. Good thing Mother Nature decides for you.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-082000- /O.CON.KOHX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 257 AM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching around 110 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
“Very dangerous” heat is expected for the next three days in Williamson County and most of Middle Tennessee as unusually high temperatures and humidity combine for heat index readings of 110 degrees or higher. Those readings are expected to last through Friday, according to Mark Rose, a meteorologist with...
Effective: 2022-07-07 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Rutherford; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nolensville, or 7 miles east of Franklin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Nolensville and Triune. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 65 and 72. Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 72. Interstate 840 between mile markers 38 and 49, and near mile marker 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
In an effort to improve quality of water in the distribution system, the Manchester Water and Sewer Department has announced it will be performing its semi-annual cannon flushing of fire hydrants. System-wide flushing will take place Monday through Friday during the weeks of July 11 and July 18 during the...
With this seemingly endless sweltering summer heat, finding fun places to frolic in cool water is a gift. And fortunately, Middle Tennessee has plenty of free and affordable places to get wet and enjoy a family fun cooldown. These days there more and more of these “spraygrounds,” also known as...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the most part, life is getting back to normal, but COVID is still very real. The virus killed 300 people in the U.S. yesterday, according to the New York Times. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department says they are seeing a rise of over 200...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The average price for a gallon of gas remains above $4 per gallon in Tennessee wile the U.S. as a whole is averaging $4.72 according to price tracker GasBuddy. The tech company which tracks real-time prices puts the average cost per gallon at $4.32. According to their data, the...
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that the state veterinarian's office confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. The cases were in Middle Tennessee. one was in Rutherford County, near Nashville, and the other was in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can be fatal, but several previous cases were also mild. It is usually caused by a bacteria.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People living in Bordeaux said a construction company blocking their street and a creek is working without the proper permits. The person who lives right next to a construction site said it started off as an annoyance but now things are getting out of hand.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is over capacity with pets right now and they are reaching out for help. MACC has three times as many animals as they can ideally house right now, with as many as 150 in the shelter this week. In June, it was nearly 500 animals.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
Blueberry pickin' is in full swing! Stop by one of these farms just outside of Nashville and experience the taste of fresh fruit straight from the vine. Editors note: Call ahead for hours of operation and to ensure the farm is open for picking. Some farms are cash only. This...
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
