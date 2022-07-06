Man accused of punching Cedar Rapids police officer pleads not guilty, trial set

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
Waterloo, IA – According to the Waterloo Police Department, this incident occurred on Tuesday. It happened at the Kwik Star located at 1717 E. San Marnan Dr. Officers responded to a report of an alleged assault. The responding officers disvovered that a male punched a female in the face.
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
Waterloo, IA – Police officials said the unidentified male victim reportedly arrived at the local hospital with a gunshot wound. This incident occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to Mercy One Waterloo and discovered that the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. The responding...
An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) – A suspect with a “suspicious” backpack was detained after walking in to the Guidelink Center, Iowa City, and assaulting staff members, a news release says. On Tuesday, July 5, Iowa City Police responded to GuideLink Center at 300 Southgate Ave., Iowa City,...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset in honor of Coralville Police Sergeant John Williams. Williams, who worked on the force for more than 28 years, died after having a medical emergency after...
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
An Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of June, when 37-year-old Joshua Deverney allegedly strangled her. The victim stated that she blacked out during the incident and complained of pain. She reportedly failed to notify police right away because she was afraid of what Deverney might do.
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, 30 years to the day he began serving the community, a Muscatine Police officer was honored with the Life Saving Award. Lt. Jeff Jirak was honored with the award during the July 7th Muscatine City Council meeting. The award is given to an officer who, while acting within the scope of their duties, saves the life of another person.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is injured after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 11:30pm Thursday. The Fire Department says the roof of the garage was on fire, and the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A garage fire displaced the resident of a home in Cedar Rapids late Thursday night. Fire officials said crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Vinewood Lane NE at about 11:30 p.m. In a news release, officials said the homeowner smelled smoke...
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
