Nikki Glaser, Martina McBride, 3 Doors Down coming to Central New York

Syracuse University alumnus Peter Weller is back as RoboCop in the new video game “RoboCop: Rogue City.” Nacon reportedly released the first gameplay footage Thursday, showcasing the first-person shootout adventure set in futuristic Detroit. Players will become the Motor City’s first cybernetic police officer, also known as Alex Murphy. Weller, who played the original character in the 1987 film and the 1990 sequel “RoboCop 2,″ provided the in-game model and voiceover for dialogue. The 75-year-old actor went back to school a decade later and earned a Master’s degree in Roman and Renaissance Art at SU, where he also taught art history. Weller’s credits also include “Naked Lunch,” “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “24,” plus revisiting “RoboCop” for a KFC ad and a recent “Mortal Kombat” game. “RoboCop: Rogue City” is due to be released in June 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Note: Game contains violence and content not suitable for younger audiences.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO