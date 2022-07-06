ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Nikki Glaser, Martina McBride, 3 Doors Down coming to Central New York

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three big names in comedy, country and modern rock music are coming to Central New York. The del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y., announced three additions to its entertainment lineup Wednesday, including Nikki Glaser at the Vine Showroom on Thursday, Dec. 8, Martina McBride on Friday, Aug. 12, and...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

newyorkupstate.com

Dead & Company cancels concert at SPAC hours before showtime

Dead & Company has canceled tonight’s planned concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, citing “unforeseen circumstances” in a post on social media. Band member John Mayer said in an Instagram post that his father suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. Mayer said he was staying in New York City and would be unable to play the show in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum in ‘RoboCop’ video game; Doja Cat mad at ‘Stranger Things’ star: Buzz

Syracuse University alumnus Peter Weller is back as RoboCop in the new video game “RoboCop: Rogue City.” Nacon reportedly released the first gameplay footage Thursday, showcasing the first-person shootout adventure set in futuristic Detroit. Players will become the Motor City’s first cybernetic police officer, also known as Alex Murphy. Weller, who played the original character in the 1987 film and the 1990 sequel “RoboCop 2,″ provided the in-game model and voiceover for dialogue. The 75-year-old actor went back to school a decade later and earned a Master’s degree in Roman and Renaissance Art at SU, where he also taught art history. Weller’s credits also include “Naked Lunch,” “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “24,” plus revisiting “RoboCop” for a KFC ad and a recent “Mortal Kombat” game. “RoboCop: Rogue City” is due to be released in June 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Note: Game contains violence and content not suitable for younger audiences.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phil Lesh, beer and wine festivals: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

No outside lawn chairs allowed at sold-out Morgan Wallen concert in Syracuse

No outside lawn chairs will be allowed at the biggest concert of the 2022 season at St. Joe’s Amp. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the policy change Wednesday, two days before Morgan Wallen performs a sold-out show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. More than 17,000 country fans are expected to pack the venue for its first sellout crowd since Florida Georgia Line in 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Music in the Air’ at Theodore’s in Canastota

CANASTOTA — The Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club Invites the public to their Music is in the Air luncheon. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Theodore’s Restaurant, Route 5, in Canastota. The cost is $16 at the door...
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Historic Syracuse hotel changing name; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bingo heats up at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Local “Celebrities” Needed for Party in the Park Dunk Tank Fundraiser

The NUCOR & Auburn Rotary Club’s Party In The Park Festival proudly announces a Celebrity Dunk Tank during the July 23rd & 24th event on Deauville Island on Emerson Park. On July 23rd, it will be the “Warm The Children” charity of Cayuga County which will benefit from monies raised from the dunk tank, and the United Way of Cayuga County will be raising money from dunking area celebrities on July 24th.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Jazz in the City visits Syracuse’s West Side with public health concert

The “Jazz in the City” public health concert series shifts emphasis to the West Side this Thursday, with a free concert by legendary funk and soul band Atlas at Leavenworth Park, near Middle Ages Brewery. Food vendors will be available, urban arts and craft vendors will show their creations, and a “healthcare village” of family service providers including a mobile unit from Syracuse Community Health will be present to give screenings and consultations to all, with NYS Lottery scratch-off prizes as incentives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Salt City Coffee expands into suburban Onondaga County after buying another shop

Salt City Coffee is expanding into eastern Onondaga County, with a new store located in Fayetteville. This marks the fourth location for the Syracuse homegrown coffee shop, which got its start five years ago. Its first location was on the first floor of an 1860s home at 509 W. Onondaga St. The coffee shop then expanded with locations at 720 University Ave. and in the Salt City Market at 484 S. Salina St. in Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Paxton

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Paxton is a hidden treasure who’s hiding in plain sight. He came to the shelter in April as a stray. We think he’s about a year old, and he weighs 57 pounds. He’s friendly, playful, and part of...
SYRACUSE, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Mary Chase & Son Don of Chase Farms, Fairport, Shares Inside Look at 50-Year-Old Family Farm

In 1972, Robert Chase, husband to Mary Chase, and his brother John, established Chase Farm in Fairport and began grain farming. The Chase family began adding fruits and vegetables, including the strawberries they have grown for 42 years, and eventually phased out grain around 1990. Grains returned when Robert and Mary’s son, Don, returned from college and began growing wheat, soybeans, and corn in 2002. As the years have passed, Chase Farms and its on-site farm stand have grown to be a beloved local institution.
FAIRPORT, NY
bassmaster.com

Open Analysis: Impressive weights on Oneida

SYRACUSE, N.Y.– Of the three 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Opens presented by Mossy Oak Fishing, Oneida Lake is the only venue that provides the opportunity for true Northern smallmouth fishing. Anglers took full advantage of that opportunity on Day 1 and brought impressive limits of mostly brown fish to the scales.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Madison County Fair fun starts Thursday night

The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield. The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free. Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

This ATM dispenses gourmet cupcakes instead of cash

Syracuse, N.Y. — Owning a bakery kept Kadesha Carter grounded. In fact, it kept her chained ... to her kitchen, and that’s exactly what she didn’t want. For five years, Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West. She got so busy that she would also sell her desserts out of the trunk of her Honda SUV.
SYRACUSE, NY
