Nikki Glaser, Martina McBride, 3 Doors Down coming to Central New York
By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
2 days ago
Three big names in comedy, country and modern rock music are coming to Central New York. The del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y., announced three additions to its entertainment lineup Wednesday, including Nikki Glaser at the Vine Showroom on Thursday, Dec. 8, Martina McBride on Friday, Aug. 12, and...
Dead & Company has canceled tonight’s planned concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, citing “unforeseen circumstances” in a post on social media. Band member John Mayer said in an Instagram post that his father suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. Mayer said he was staying in New York City and would be unable to play the show in Saratoga Springs.
Syracuse University alumnus Peter Weller is back as RoboCop in the new video game “RoboCop: Rogue City.” Nacon reportedly released the first gameplay footage Thursday, showcasing the first-person shootout adventure set in futuristic Detroit. Players will become the Motor City’s first cybernetic police officer, also known as Alex Murphy. Weller, who played the original character in the 1987 film and the 1990 sequel “RoboCop 2,″ provided the in-game model and voiceover for dialogue. The 75-year-old actor went back to school a decade later and earned a Master’s degree in Roman and Renaissance Art at SU, where he also taught art history. Weller’s credits also include “Naked Lunch,” “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “24,” plus revisiting “RoboCop” for a KFC ad and a recent “Mortal Kombat” game. “RoboCop: Rogue City” is due to be released in June 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Note: Game contains violence and content not suitable for younger audiences.
Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
High Pines, a local band from Upstate New York was performing their regular set of funk, jazz, and rock-infused hits when they were surprised by a celebrity who stopped into Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport, NY over the weekend. But this A-list celeb wasn't interested in just having a few...
No outside lawn chairs will be allowed at the biggest concert of the 2022 season at St. Joe’s Amp. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the policy change Wednesday, two days before Morgan Wallen performs a sold-out show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. More than 17,000 country fans are expected to pack the venue for its first sellout crowd since Florida Georgia Line in 2019.
CANASTOTA — The Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club Invites the public to their Music is in the Air luncheon. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Theodore’s Restaurant, Route 5, in Canastota. The cost is $16 at the door...
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
The last of Morgan Wallen’s three summer shows in Upstate New York is happening at Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater on Friday, July 8 (7/8/2022), and even though tickets sold out quickly for the show, it’s not too late to get in the gate. Let’s get...
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
The NUCOR & Auburn Rotary Club’s Party In The Park Festival proudly announces a Celebrity Dunk Tank during the July 23rd & 24th event on Deauville Island on Emerson Park. On July 23rd, it will be the “Warm The Children” charity of Cayuga County which will benefit from monies raised from the dunk tank, and the United Way of Cayuga County will be raising money from dunking area celebrities on July 24th.
The “Jazz in the City” public health concert series shifts emphasis to the West Side this Thursday, with a free concert by legendary funk and soul band Atlas at Leavenworth Park, near Middle Ages Brewery. Food vendors will be available, urban arts and craft vendors will show their creations, and a “healthcare village” of family service providers including a mobile unit from Syracuse Community Health will be present to give screenings and consultations to all, with NYS Lottery scratch-off prizes as incentives.
Salt City Coffee is expanding into eastern Onondaga County, with a new store located in Fayetteville. This marks the fourth location for the Syracuse homegrown coffee shop, which got its start five years ago. Its first location was on the first floor of an 1860s home at 509 W. Onondaga St. The coffee shop then expanded with locations at 720 University Ave. and in the Salt City Market at 484 S. Salina St. in Syracuse.
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Paxton is a hidden treasure who’s hiding in plain sight. He came to the shelter in April as a stray. We think he’s about a year old, and he weighs 57 pounds. He’s friendly, playful, and part of...
In 1972, Robert Chase, husband to Mary Chase, and his brother John, established Chase Farm in Fairport and began grain farming. The Chase family began adding fruits and vegetables, including the strawberries they have grown for 42 years, and eventually phased out grain around 1990. Grains returned when Robert and Mary’s son, Don, returned from college and began growing wheat, soybeans, and corn in 2002. As the years have passed, Chase Farms and its on-site farm stand have grown to be a beloved local institution.
SYRACUSE, N.Y.– Of the three 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Opens presented by Mossy Oak Fishing, Oneida Lake is the only venue that provides the opportunity for true Northern smallmouth fishing. Anglers took full advantage of that opportunity on Day 1 and brought impressive limits of mostly brown fish to the scales.
The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield. The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free. Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.
Camillus, N.Y. — Eating dinner from a hollowed half of a pineapple seems like a novelty you might find at a tropical-themed chain restaurant. The image of the fruit stuffed with rice, chicken, onions and peppers called to us from the menu at Azteca Mexican Grill, not as a challenge but as a menu oddity we couldn’t refuse.
BEACON, N.Y. (WETM) – The man who killed a 15-year-old girl in Watkins Glen 22 years ago was up for parole last month, but according to the NYS Corrections Department, he requested a postponement until later this year. Joshua Horein, 37, was originally up for parole the week of June 20, 2022, according to the […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Owning a bakery kept Kadesha Carter grounded. In fact, it kept her chained ... to her kitchen, and that’s exactly what she didn’t want. For five years, Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West. She got so busy that she would also sell her desserts out of the trunk of her Honda SUV.
