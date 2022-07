SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A family is asking for the public’s help after a fire broke out in their home after reigniting a second time. The fire broke out at the home in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail at 7 p.m. last Thursday. There were flames in the loft of the home but the scene was cleared but crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.

